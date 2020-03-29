“Thump, thump. Thump, thump,” my heartbeat raced. I looked down at my green pants, anxiously twirling the gold Africa chain that hung around my neck, bracing myself for what was to happen.

Lawrence, the Starbucks barista, uncertainly called out, “Umm ... Sadia?”

I quickly advanced and picked up my java chip frappuccino, hoping he did not notice the sweat on my palms. As I made my way to the bus stop, I made sure to place my hand over the name on my drink. When I finally got on the bus and sat in the farthest seat in the back, I stared at the name that I was trying to hide — the mispronounced simpler name that did not belong to me.

Growing up with a long name is not uncommon and neither is growing up with a very ethnic name. However, growing up with a name that is both very long and ethnic is a different monster, one I was not prepared to face.

When my parents named me “Hulamatou-Sadia,” they likely did not intend for people to pronounce it as “who-luh-mao-tal” or “who-loo-muh-too.” When they sent me to pre-K, they reminded me in their accents, “Make sure you listen to your teacher,” and “Make sure you tell the teacher when you have to use the bathroom,” but they forgot the “Make sure to tell the teacher to say your name right.” I followed their instructions, but when teachers and peers mispronounced my name, I stayed quiet.

I did not speak up when my name was mispronounced during attendance roll call, and I remained quiet when I was introduced incorrectly during presentations and speeches. I simply stayed quiet through a large portion of my life when people referred to me as anything other than “Hulamatou.”

Every day that I stayed quiet I pondered what life would be like if I had an easy name like Hannah. When I stayed quiet, the voice in my head got louder, questioning why I never stood up for myself. The voice in my head was there all the time, and it helped me come to the realization that I was done being called a thousand different names.

My name is a Gambian twist on the Arabic name “Halima Sadia,” meaning patient and kind. I was beyond patient when it came to my name, and it was not given to me accidentally. It was time to reclaim it and show the real person behind it.

I found myself back at Starbucks less than a week later. “And your name?” the cashier asked.

“Thump, thump. Thump, thump.” There it went again.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

I looked up. “It’s Hulamatou, Who-Lah-Muh-Two,” I said as I pronounced each syllable and slowly proceeded to spell out each letter, “H-U-L-A-M-A-T-O-U.”

As I waited for my drink, I smiled to myself as my heartbeat slowed down for once. I looked as the barista hesitated.

Finally, he screamed out, “Java chip frap!”

Definitely not my name. I smirked and proudly strutted to the counter with my gold Africa chain reflecting the light with every step I took. “It’s pronounced Hulamatou — who-lah-muh-two.”

I’m not quite sure as to why it was then that I found the confidence to express myself. It was like something just went off in my head. Maybe that day in school I had a substitute who could not pronounce my name and just spelled it out, or maybe I heard someone else get his or her name called correctly, and I was just jealous.

Starbucks isn’t the only place I’ve been to that takes your name when you order — Blaze Pizza, Sonic, Chick-fil-A, even Wendy’s. But that moment was an awakening for me as a young woman; it made me more aware of my different intersectional identities. It was just time for me to become assertive. I guess I was starting with Starbucks.

That night I lay in bed, contemplating writing an extremely wordy email to Starbucks about my experience in hopes of getting free Starbucks for life. But this is not just about a frappuccino. It is about me.

I can only be who I allow myself to be, and I was creating a false identity every time I gave someone a name to call me that was not mine. Living with my name has taught me patience — but learning to introduce myself properly has given me the confidence that I did not know I was missing.

I am beyond proud of my very Gambian name and even prouder of the woman behind it.

Hulamatou Dukureh is a first-year student at Franklin & Marshall College.