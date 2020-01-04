For many years Americans have worried about losing their freedoms if another nation conquered them. President Abraham Lincoln thought the only manner in which America could succumb was if we gave away our freedoms in exchange for security — having all of our needs satisfied.
The 19th-century philosophers Alexis de Tocqueville, James Bryce and Thomas Babington Macaulay all predicted that Americans would voluntarily give away their freedoms for what they believed was greater security.
More than 200 years ago, British historian Alexander Tytler wrote, “A democracy cannot exist as a permanent form of government. It can only exist until the voters discover they can vote themselves largess out of the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority often votes for the candidate promising the most benefits from the aforementioned public treasury, with the result that democracy collapses over a loose fiscal policy, always followed by a dictatorship.”
What is the possibility of that happening here? Only fair, due to our form of limited power, with its series of checks and balances.
According to Allan C. Brownfield’s article in the October edition of The St. Croix Review, ours is the oldest continuous government in the world.
It has been alleged by some of President Donald Trump’s many critics that he aspires to be the first autocrat of the United States of America. Exactly what, though, is an autocrat? Webster’s New Collegiate Dictionary defines an autocrat as, “A person (a monarch) ruling with unlimited authority. One who has undisputed influence or power.”
Having observed Trump, it is obvious he does not like, or abide, anyone to publicly disagree with him. He is rarely able to remain calm and discuss a contentious issue or matter rationally.
A couple thousands of years ago, Socrates noted, “When the debate is lost, slander becomes the tool of the loser.”
Other attributes of an autocrat (or a dictator) are that they break promises often and have no respect for existing standards or norms. If it suits their purposes, they disregard it. They lie frequently, then, if they are accused of lying, they boldly claim that they never lie.
If the autocrat’s actions fail to produce the results he predicted, he asserts that “The System” is rigged against him. He never regrets any activity he has undertaken. Winning is everything, and the end justifies the means to get there. In fact, when you win, everything you did was OK. Finally, he has deep contempt for both his opponents and his supporters.
If these descriptions remind you of any of our current politicians, so be it.
Robert L. Wichterman lives in Manheim Township.