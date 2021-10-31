Home is a place where one feels safe and out of any danger. A place where you raise your family, spend time with them and keep them protected. However, some dangers may lurk in your walls, in your windows that you look out of every morning, your doors and railings. Dangers that might cause harmful consequences, especially in growing children.

Lead-based paint was used in almost every home until it was banned in 1978, but some homes still contain this toxic metal to this day. This old lead-based paint chips away and creates dust in these old buildings that children can either swallow or get exposed to as the lead dust travels around the house.

The lead that the children get exposed to enters their bloodstream and can severely harm their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are no safe blood lead levels in children. Even small amounts of lead in a child’s blood affects the child’s brain development, leading to cognitive, developmental and behavioral problems. Those only increase the more a child is exposed to lead, resulting in learning problems caused by a decreased ability to pay attention, increased antisocial behavior and a reduced IQ.

According to the National Center for Healthy Housing, a loss from 3.9 to 7.4 IQ points is experienced as the child’s blood lead level increases from 1 to 10 micrograms per deciliter. The negative effects are also shown in standardized testing, with as much as a 15% reduction in reading and math scores in children with even slightly elevated blood lead levels, according to a Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health website.

Childhood lead poisoning leads to a ripple effect, where behavioral and developmental issues experienced at a young age set the stage for other negative outcomes when the child gets older. Lower academic scores and difficulty learning at a young age can lead to higher dropout rates. Lead exposure in young children also leads to unemployment and financial hardship, as, according to Loyola University’s Healthy Homes & Healthy Communities Initiative, a child will make about $16,809 less, over the course of a lifetime, for each IQ point that is lost.

Behavioral issues only worsen as the child gets older, increasing the likelihood of a criminal record in those who have suffered from childhood lead poisoning.

“The estimated total direct costs of violent crimes linked to early childhood lead poisoning is nearly $1.8 billion,” according to the Loyola initiative. Exposure to this toxin creates many detrimental effects in children’s lives, creating many disadvantages for their future and society.

In addition, there are long-term health effects caused by lead exposure. According to the World Health Organization, lead exposure causes 8.2% of the global burden of hypertensive heart disease, 7.2% of the global burden of ischemic heart disease and 5.65% of the global burden of stroke. An increased risk of high blood pressure, kidney disease and infertility also are among the long-term effects of lead poisoning.

The harmful effects of lead poisoning are irreversible. But early intervention programs, which provide services to children ages 5 and younger, can help to improve cognitive function. The earlier the child gets this treatment, the better. “There is actual damage to the brain, but in early childhood there is incredible growth in the brain and the neural circuitry,” Dr. Nicole Hamp, a fellow in developmental and behavioral pediatrics at University of Michigan Health Systems, told Stateline, a news organization funded by The Pew Charitable Trusts. “By getting in early enough, we can give the child the best chance for overcoming the damage.” Early intervention builds a foundation that makes it easier for children to learn and grasp information, setting them up for a brighter future.

In the long run, however, the best and most effective way to prevent a child from getting exposed to lead poisoning is remediation. With remediation, you are making your home lead-free.

If you think your child has been exposed to lead, please consult a pediatrician. Information about Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health’s Lead-Free Families Initiative can be found at LeadFreeFamilies.org, or call 717-544-5323.

Glorimar Jaramillo is a public health major on the biology track at Franklin & Marshall College.