Redistricting is happening now.

Our district lines are set to change and be in effect for 10 years. The Legislative Reapportionment Commission is responsible for drawing official Pennsylvania House and Senate voting districts maps.

The commission has five members. It is chaired by Mark Nordenberg, who is supposed to be “a fair and neutral arbiter.” It also includes Republican state Senate Majority Leader Kim Ward; Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa; Republican House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff; and House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton. This commission has the sole authority to enact new maps. The maps are not voted on by the entire General Assembly and do not go to the governor for signature. However, the commission must share its proposed maps soon to allow time for public comment and final revisions.

Fair Districts PA is a nonpartisan, statewide coalition of organizations and citizens working to create a process for redistricting that is transparent, impartial and fair. Fair Districts PA released its final People’s Maps on Nov. 10 and submitted them to the Legislative Reapportionment Commission for consideration. I’m writing to my fellow residents of Lancaster County to encourage you to review the People’s Maps and let the Legislative Reapportionment Commission know what you like or if you have recommendations.

In October 2018, the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners adopted a county comprehensive plan, Places2040, after conducting significant civic engagement with residents, business and municipal leaders. The plan identifies eight priorities as its focus: managing growth; urban places; housing choice; employment; transportation; parks, trails and natural areas; agriculture and farmland; and thinking beyond boundaries to promote cooperation, working together and sharing resources.

Additionally, character zones — zones describing the predominant land-use patterns — were defined: urban core, urban, suburban, rural community, agriculture and natural. (A “special district” included industrial, institutional and airport uses in urban areas.)

Many of those priorities are impacted by state and local laws. The character zones have unique challenges, and voters in those defined zones likely have concerns about their community that are similar.

The Senate People’s Map proposes three senatorial districts for Lancaster County that align in many ways with Places2040. It keeps much of the urban core, urban and suburban areas within a district and most of the rural community and agriculture zones in two districts. Natural areas are located across the county.

The City of Lancaster and the municipalities immediately surrounding it form the metro core of our county. City residents are impacted by decisions made by municipalities directly to the west, north and south, and vice versa.

The Senate People’s Map keeps a large portion of farmland communities within two districts, allowing voters in those communities to elect a candidate focused on policies that most impact their concerns.

At the same time, it gives residents in Lancaster city and the metro core the opportunity to elect a candidate who will focus on priorities relevant to the metro core region. The proposed plan gives Lancaster’s metro core the possibility of a competitive primary and general election. The proposed map gives appropriate weight to the metro core and rural areas — allowing these unique communities to have a voice in who represents them in Harrisburg.

Lancaster County has had a moderate growth rate. The increase in population is reflected in the three senatorial districts proposed in the People’s Maps.

Precincts and municipalities are not split with the exception of East Lampeter Township. The proposed Senate district in southern Lancaster County would share a senator with Chester County. The district makes sense as the Octorara Area School District crosses county boundaries and stays within the Senate district boundaries.

Gerrymandering is the manipulation of district lines to protect a party or individual (whether a candidate or an incumbent). The Pennsylvania People’s Maps were drawn to reflect communities well and to make sure their citizens’ voices are heard.

Fair Districts PA maps did not start with the current district map and merely redraw those lines. This means incumbent protection was not prioritized over other criteria. Starting from a blank map and listening to local voices is the best way to redistrict in a way that gives Pennsylvania voters a voice.

I encourage Lancaster County residents to review the People’s Maps (fairdistrictspa.com/peoples-maps). If you like what you see (or wish to suggest improvements) please tell the Legislative Reapportionment Commission (redistricting.state.pa.us/comment) what you’d like to see duplicated in their final maps.

Amy Ruffo of Lancaster is a Fair Districts PA volunteer.