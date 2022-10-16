All 203 Pennsylvania House seats and half of Pennsylvania’s 50 Senate seats are on the ballot Nov. 8. Candidates across the commonwealth are promising solutions on issues that have been on campaign platforms for decades: fair school funding, property tax reform, adequate broadband access, affordable housing and health care.

Many of those candidates have good ideas and good intentions, but odds are that very few proposed solutions will make it into law.

Thirty years of gerrymandered districts have created an increasingly unaccountable state Legislature more focused on pleasing deep-pocket donors than on solving problems for the people of Pennsylvania.

For decades, fewer than 7% of bills introduced in Harrisburg have made it to a final vote. Most never even get a first vote in committee. Pennsylvania’s legislative rules allow one committee chair, elected by a tiny percentage of the commonwealth’s voters, to have complete say over what bills will get attention.

Those chairs can say, as many do, “we’re not considering Democratic bills.” Republicans have controlled the state Senate since 1994 and the state House since 2010. The number of bills introduced by Democrats given a final vote is down to an all-time low this year: just one in the House and two in the Senate with just a few days to go in the current legislative session.

But even Republican bills with huge public support can linger in committee session after session. Pennsylvania’s full-time Legislature is among the bottom five in the country in average number of bills passed per year and percentage of introduced bills enacted, according to FiscalNote, an information services company.

Of course, there are bills that should never see the light of day. Sadly, some of those are voted through quickly without bipartisan support. Meanwhile, many good solutions that would benefit all Pennsylvanians are blocked in committee by chairs who act like petty tyrants, ignoring the pleas of advocacy groups or repeated requests from their own colleagues.

Need some examples? Here are just three from a list that grows longer by the year:

— Pennsylvania has the third-highest radon levels in the nation. Other states with far less risk have passed bills to require testing and remediation, yet bills to do the same in Pennsylvania have been blocked in committee for decades.

— Pennsylvania’s charter school funding formula has been described as one of the worst in the nation. Bills to address that have been introduced in multiple sessions without any action. In this legislative session, 87% of Pennsylvania school boards, including most school boards in Lancaster County, have passed resolutions asking the Legislature to reform the existing charter school funding system. Bills aimed at such reform have been ignored.

— Lack of broadband access in many Pennsylvania counties has been documented since 2003. Bills to address specific solutions have never received a vote. The most recent report, issued by the Legislature’s Joint State Government Commission, concluded that during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commonwealth had “484,000 students without an adequate Internet connection, the eighth most unconnected state by population of K-12 students.” Lack of access impacted the availability of telehealth services and made it more difficult for Pennsylvania farmers to compete. An infusion of federal funds in 2021 prompted passage of a bill creating the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority, but there are dozens of bills addressing specific challenges still waiting for a vote.

Many part-time legislatures, some with sessions just a few months long, pass far more bills with far more public input, addressing specific concerns with no partisan drama or legislative delay. Pennsylvania’s legislative process has become a game of partisan control focused on who gets credit, who stays in power and who gets the largest donations and gifts.

There are good people in both chambers and both parties struggling to represent constituents and pass solutions for the people of Pennsylvania. They look for ways to move past the morass, then find themselves punished or mocked for their attempts to get things done.

In January, on the first day of the new legislative session, newly elected legislators will vote for procedural rules that either will allow them a real say in Pennsylvania policy and the budget, or will take away — almost completely — their right to represent us.

When your candidates promise great solutions, ask them how they plan to get a vote. Ask if they’ll demand rules that will provide an avenue forward for bills with bipartisan support. The League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania and Fair Districts PA have been asking candidates where they stand on redistricting reform, legislative rules and other issues of importance to the commonwealth’s voters. Check their responses (Vote411.org or bit.ly/KnowBeforeVote). Contact candidates if they haven’t responded. We’ve learned that candidates who don’t respond before elections are very unlikely to listen to constituents once those elections are over.

When bipartisan solutions are ignored year after year, our economy, our health and our future are put at risk. Pennsylvania can’t afford two more years of an unresponsive, unaccountable state Legislature. Take time to learn more at FixHarrisburg.com and vote for legislators who will demand better rules in the next legislative session. If they don’t, those solutions they promise may never get a vote.

Carol Kuniholm chairs Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, citizen-led coalition working to stop gerrymandering, and FixHarrisburg.com, a joint initiative with the League of Women Voters of Pennsylvania. Twitter: @CKuniholm.