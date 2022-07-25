The American canals of the early 19th century were, as canal expert William H. Shank has written, “amazing” and “nostalgic” and “romantic.” They also were rapidly run out of business by railroads that were often less expensive to build and did not have to follow waterways.

On Wednesday, from 10 a.m. to noon, local canal heritage will be on the agenda when Conoy Township, Lancaster County and state officials celebrate the completion of the 14-mile Lancaster Northwest River Trail, including the three-plus-mile section in Conoy, along the east side of the Susquehanna River.

Hundreds, if not thousands, of area residents already have walked or bicycled the Conoy section of the paved trail from Bainbridge to Falmouth and/or the rest of the trail to Columbia.

Much of the trail follows the old Pennsylvania Canal's Eastern Division towpath, on which mules towed boats nearly two centuries ago. Much of the rock wall of the canal is crumbling, but several locks remain intact along the Conoy section. Casual walkers and bicyclists willing to stop and walk a few steps will appreciate the construction.

The Eastern Division canal opened for business in early 1833 as one of the first parts of Pennsylvania's extensive canal system. The 14-mile section was part of 43 miles running along the Susquehanna River between Columbia on the south and Duncan's Island at the mouth of the Juniata River on the north.

Hundreds of workers blasted ironstone and sandstone rock in the area. Using hand tools that would be considered crude today, they labored to fashion the canal and its locks so that boats could circumvent the shallow, rock-strewn, boat-breaking Susquehanna.

While builders of the canal faced challenges, so did those who helped operate the canals or who lived near them. “Conoy Township: The History and the Mystery,” published by Audrey Gates Snyder and Jane Andrews Sweigart in 2013, chronicled several accidents on the Conoy section.

Demas Dibeler, lock keeper of Lock 5, just upriver from Bainbridge, accidentally fell 20 to 25 feet into the lock while wheeling a barrow on a plank crossing it. He landed on his feet and suffered only minor injuries.

William Kurtz, who lived near Collin’s Station, an old village near Falmouth that has almost disappeared, was not so fortunate. The 65-year-old man had gone to purchase groceries when he slipped into the canal and drowned.

Residents who attend Wednesday's ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Falmouth Boat Launch at Route 441 (River Road) and Collins Road may want to stay a while, travel the trail and explore the canal ditches and locks that remain along the scenic Susquehanna.

Pa. Dutch Dug-Out

Brett Snyder deals in old magazines and newspapers. Recently he ran across an ad in the May 1951 issue of Lancaster Magazine that surprised him. It has surprised The Scribbler and a couple of other people who have heard about it.

The Pennsylvania-Dutch Dug-Out promoted itself as “Lancaster County's Only Public A-Bomb Shelter That’s Well-Stocked with Food,” among other things. The restaurant’s interior murals were painted by noted local artist Florence Starr Taylor.

Snyder, a resident of Gap, did a little sleuthing in LNP’s digital archives and found meager information. Jerome A. Cosgrove, who also owned Lancaster Magazine, operated The Dug-Out. The restaurant was incorporated in September 1950 on Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

Does anyone remember this place? Did it actually contain a bomb shelter?

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.