The air quality has been terrible the past few days. People are wearing masks again — outside this time around.

All because of the wildfires burning out of control in Canada.

Prevailing winds that have kept the stifling heat at bay and made for a delightfully cool spring are now ferrying the smoke from those fires down to us.

So, even though it’s been a perfect 72 degrees outside, the windows at our house are closed to keep the smoke out. We wind up running our air conditioners and any savings we hoped to enjoy on the electric bill goes up in an actual cloud of wildfire smoke.

Like the comedian Dick Gregory used to quip, “I bought a suit with two pairs of pants and burned a hole in the jacket.”

The poet John Donne famously wrote that “no man is an island” and last week was an object lesson in the reality of our interconnectedness. Smoke from Canadian wildfires had us, in the Northeastern United States, gasping for breath. So much for borders.

Our northern border can no more keep out the smoke from raging wildfires burning out of control in Canada than our southern border can stop those fleeing the conflagrations of persecution, violence, natural disasters, greed and failed human policies.

Here’s an idea: Maybe we should rely less on borders for our safety and security and focus our energy and resources on putting out the fires.

We like to think of ourselves as “rugged individuals,” bravely forging our way forward in the world. While there is some truth to the ideal of “rugged individualism” and the self-reliance it fostered, we can’t ignore its limitations.

As last week showed us, we don’t live unto ourselves. We are not islands. Our world is an interconnected web. When one thread burns, the entire fabric begins to smolder. And, as is often the case, those with the fewest resources gasp the loudest.

Climate change, caused largely by decades of wealthy nations burning fossil fuels to power development and economic growth, now impacts even those who saw few benefits from that development and growth — especially those who saw few benefits.

Climate change raises ocean temperatures around the world, changing prevailing weather patterns, creating more deadly storms, raising sea levels and turning “fire season” in places such as California into a year-round reality.

Now, Canada is burning.

Have we finally reached the tipping point at which our rugged individualism must learn to become courageously interdependent if we are to survive?

Funny thing: Our faith has been trying to move us in that direction from the beginning. The Lord’s Prayer begins with the words “our Father.” Jesus promises to be present wherever two or three are gathered. Last week, we celebrated the festival of the Holy Trinity. We worship one God whose essence is the “interdependence” of three separate and distinct “individuals”: Father, Son and Holy Spirit.

Our faith points us to an expanded view of reality — not the pinched view of borders — and teaches us to seek truth in the underlying unity in things. Bringing ideas and peoples together. Not isolating them behind borders, walls and ideologies.

Rugged individualism always seeks to isolate the truth, recognizes only individual responsibility and defines individual worth by what someone manages to accumulate.

Little wonder then that Jesus presents the kingdom of heaven as the reversal of rugged individualism. In the kingdom of heaven, the first shall be last, greatness is measured by humble service, and wealth is less what we possess than the riches we hold in common.

Like the air for example.

The Rev. Dr. Charles H. Oberkehr is pastor of Trinity Lutheran Church in New Holland.