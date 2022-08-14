When the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. led the civil rights movement, he provided moral leadership, and political leaders followed. Results did not come overnight. The Montgomery, Alabama, bus boycott began in 1955, and it was not until 1964 that Congress passed the Civil Rights Act.

Without the moral leadership of King and other religious leaders, such legislation might not have seen the light of day. They brought moral enlightenment and, eventually, political action followed.

Where is such moral leadership today?

Instead, we have a bizarre inversion — the political class posits a moral claim, often reduced to a slogan or an acronym, and many religious and educational leaders jump on board.

This inversion distorts the civilized political and cultural dialogue that is fundamental in a mature democracy. Political leaders should not pretend to be moral philosophers.

Democratic politics are about brokering economic, geographic, ecological and cultural interests. Ethical issues are often involved, but their genesis and understanding come from outside politics.

Complex moral issues require deliberation. Moral leaders can provide clarity in evaluating such problems. However, they are not qualified to transform their thoughts into the coin of public policy. That is the politicians’ job, but theirs is not without a moral dimension.

Politics, at their best, become a moral activity by reconciling differences and constructing a way of governing a society without chaos, tyranny or violence. Politics become art when compromises are found when none seemed possible.

In today’s explosive politics, too many politicians seize on issues and glibly translate them into simplistic moral slogans. More believe their job is to be moral guardians. This illusion may be understandable, since many of their followers are more passionate about political causes than religious faith.

As attendance declines in places of worship, politics sadly takes its place, often as rigid dogma translated into slogans and placed on a placard. Those who do not follow the “correct” political faith are not merely dissenters, but heretics.

Debates become oversimplified or even deadly and can create a Manichean universe. For example, one is either for or against abortion or transgender rights. Consequently, compromise becomes impossible, diminishing the capacity of a diverse population to live together in reasonable harmony.

Confusing religion with politics creates toxicity. The separation of church and state, enshrined in the First Amendment’s establishment clause, is more than an institutional restraint. It is a cultural one, as well. The merger of religious faith with political views devalues both. When religious and educational leaders latch onto political slogans, they degrade their stature. Their calling is to clarify complex moral questions, not to please their followers and students in order to keep their allegiance.

Embedded in the issues of abortion and transgender rights are a mixture of political claims and moral assertions.

Abortion is the most complex and, according to the polls, most of the public understands that. The majority of people are neither rigidly anti-abortion nor abortion-rights activists; they support abortions in some cases, but not in all.

Such a position leaves people in a quandary. Where is moral guidance on how and when you draw the line?

Troubling questions need a thoughtful response. Is an abortion in which the health of the mother is not at risk justified at any stage in a pregnancy? Should abortions based upon the gender of the fetus ever be allowed? What defines a severe threat to a mother’s life that would justify a late-term abortion?

None of these questions is easy nor has a simple answer. Since the U.S. Supreme Court has left these questions to state legislatures and the voters, abortion is squarely in the public arena, where a thoughtful and respectful approach is essential.

But when politicians jump in feet first, no such conversation follows. Religious and political leaders ensnarled in partisanship are of little help. If they were not so ensnarled, their thoughtful reflections could be of great value and lower the temperature of this heated debate.

Transgender rights is another issue in which the present debate is rushed and unhelpful. Some issues seem clear. Many believe that the law should protect women’s sports from the invasion of those who were assigned male at birth, and that women and girls should have similar protection in bathrooms and shower rooms.

Other issues are more complicated. How can society help adolescents navigate their sexual identity while protecting their vulnerability? At what age should parents give physicians the authority to alter their child’s gender?

Politicians need moral and medical guidance on such matters. Absent that, legislators rush laws into passage and executives carelessly issue administrative orders. The public then concludes there is no middle ground, and hot-headed know-it-alls lead the debate.

At the same time, religious and educational leaders take one side or the other, eschewing their independence. Many stand silent, not wanting to be caught in the middle. Democratic debate suffers. As a result, the discussion is muddled, the debate overheated and the moral claims are debased.

Religious and educational leaders once reached a respectful audience beyond their followers and institutions. Who can name any now?

As the culture becomes more debased, family structures are weakened and many young people go adrift, such leadership has never been more essential.

Perhaps a few will forego following the current cultural fashions, find their voice and moral creed and do what their calling requires. We are waiting to hear from them.

Robert J. Bresler is professor emeritus of public policy at Penn State Harrisburg. He lives in East Hempfield Township.