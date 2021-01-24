A lot can happen in a year and, indeed, it has.

It was one year ago Thursday that the first COVID-19-positive patient was reported in the United States. Few could have imagined the life-changing pandemic that was at our doorstep. The concept of social distancing seemed foreign. Washing hands was often an afterthought.

Now, we are managing the greatest health care crisis of our lifetimes. And while we are far from done with this pandemic, our excitement at WellSpan is building because of the hope that the vaccine can bring to our community.

Our care teams have been incredibly resilient over the past 12 months, experiencing just about every emotion in the book. They have forged ahead through some of the darkest days. They have held the hands of countless patients taking their last breath. They have adapted to routines of cumbersome and often uncomfortable personal protective equipment use. For many, even their much-deserved time off looks different, as they choose to quarantine from family members for their safety.

And yet, there have been many moments of hope — like when care teams rally around their patients to encourage and cheer them on the road to recovery. Or when they rally around fellow team members struggling on the most difficult days, knowing it may be them who needs that support tomorrow. And now they are rallying around the hope offered by the COVID-19 vaccines.

As the vaccine rollout expands through Phase 1A to those 65 and older, and those ages 16-64 with certain medical conditions, we are encouraged by the prospects of more and more in our community gaining access to this beacon of hope. WellSpan stands ready, as a trusted partner in our communities, to help with vaccine distribution. Just last week we marked an important milestone, administering our 20,000th dose of the vaccine. WellSpan has been planning for this rollout since last summer, with 20 vaccination locations currently open across south-central Pennsylvania and plans to open more as vaccine doses become more widely available.

We want to do everything we can to remove any potential barriers from those eligible to get the vaccine. That is why we have opened online vaccine appointment scheduling on the MyWellSpan web portal. Anyone can sign up for a MyWellSpan account; you do not need to be a current patient. Once an individual receives his or her first dose, the system automatically generates the ability to schedule a second dose in the appropriate time frames.

We encourage those eligible for a vaccine to schedule an appointment. And, for those interested in receiving the vaccine but not yet eligible, we encourage them to register for a MyWellSpan account now to make the appointment scheduling process easier when their time comes.

We know there are so many thirsting for a return to some sense of normalcy, and we believe the vaccine is the first step in that process. We thank our community for all the support it has given us through this long year, lifting up our team members and the work they are doing. While we continue our efforts on the front lines, please know that our health care heroes have hope for a brighter tomorrow and for a brighter year ahead, and we hope that you do, too.

Carrie Willetts is Eastern region senior vice president for WellSpan Health; its hospitals include Ephrata Community Hospital.