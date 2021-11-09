I am co-owner of a small business in Lancaster, Fluent Business Solutions, that has worked for over a decade helping other small businesses increase revenue, grow their businesses and create more Pennsylvania jobs.

Over the years, there have been a lot of folks who are not business owners and are not part of this community claiming to speak for me and to represent the needs and desires of business owners. In doing so, they’ve created a system that tilts the playing field in favor of the big corporations and makes it hard for small businesses like mine to compete.

I cannot sit by and watch this continue. It is time you all hear straight from people like me — real business owners who actually live in and love our community — about what we want to see happen in this critical moment as Congress debates investments in the future of this country.

I support investments in the care economy that make early childhood education, child care and dependent care more affordable and accessible to all families. These investments would bring more people into the workforce, which I welcome as a small business owner who thrives when there is a more robust, diverse employment pool.

Similarly, I support investments in higher education, including tuition-free community college. I’m tired of hearing complaints about how hard it is to find qualified people to fill positions. We have an opportunity to invest in that talent pipeline and produce a more highly skilled labor force with the reconciliation bill working its way through Congress.

I support a federal program providing paid family and medical leave and expanding access and affordability of health insurance. These are benefits that many of us cannot afford to provide as a small business, and that makes it hard for me to compete for many talented employees who can get them from large corporations.

Federal programs level the playing field and allow small businesses like mine to compete for the best talent. I sincerely hope this is included in the final version of the “Build Back Better” legislation.

I recognize that these investments have a price tag attached, and that we have to pay for them. That is why we need to take a hard look at our tax system and whether it is raising revenue in a fair and equitable way, so that we can afford these investments.

There were 39 corporations that made more than $120 billion in combined profits from 2018 to 2020 and paid net zero dollars in federal income taxes for those three years. Many even received tax refunds. Another 73 of America’s largest corporations, including Amazon, Netflix, Nike and Disney paid less than half the statutory corporate income tax rate of 21% and, as a group, paid just 5.3% of their profits in taxes during that period.

And billionaires’ wealth ballooned during the pandemic, while small businesses across the country closed.

I don’t begrudge these companies for their success. Good for them. But I pay my taxes every year, without a team of accountants and lawyers to help me avoid paying what I owe. These corporations can afford to do the same to fund the investments we need to create a level playing field for businesses big and small. Main Street Alliance recently came out with a set of recommendations that would help do that — and many have been included in versions of the “Build Back Better” proposal.

There is a lot of misinformation out there. And it’s particularly frustrating when politicians talk about what is good for small businesses but proceed with policies that rig the system in favor of corporations.

I am a small business owner. I want investments in the care economy, education and a federal paid family and medical leave program. And I want corporations and the richest Americans to finally start paying their fair share to fund it. Whenever you hear a deep-pocketed politician or special interest group tell you small businesses want otherwise, ask yourself, “Who are they really representing?” It certainly isn’t me.

- Mike Simmons is the co-owner of Fluent Business Solutions in Lancaster and a member of the Main Street Alliance, a national network of small business owners.