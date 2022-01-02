As we approach the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Americans should rest assured that the U.S. military remains apolitical and that it is extremely unlikely to get involved in sorting out demagogues’ attempts to undermine our elections.

At the same time, some might see this as bad news — that the U.S. military remains apolitical and is extremely unlikely to get involved in sorting out demagogues’ attempts to undermine our elections.

The bottom line: Americans should not count on the military to save the United States from itself.

I say this based on my experience at the U.S. Army War College, where I have been serving as an associate professor of strategic leadership since June. The War College awards a master’s degree in security studies to students who have achieved, or will achieve, the rank of colonel and come from all four branches of the U.S. military. The student body also includes some high-ranking civilians from agencies such as the National Security Agency and the U.S. Agency for International Development, as well as military officers from countries friendly toward the United States.

The War College occupies an unusual position in higher education. On the one hand, it’s a graduate school that values intellectual freedom. On the other hand, most of its faculty, staff and students are employees of the U.S. Department of Defense who do their best to observe the military’s custom of remaining apolitical, and they are prohibited from intentionally misrepresenting official government policy.

Given that the former president attempted to politicize the military, intelligence agencies, Justice Department, middle-of-the-road media and even medicine, I have been impressed with the apolitical position of the vast majority of faculty, staff and students. (It’s amusing how at Franklin & Marshall College I was seen as one of the more “conservative” faculty members, while at the War College I am seen as one of the more “liberal” faculty members. More importantly, both institutions have many talented and dedicated people.) Still, the Jan. 6 insurrection was so appalling and violent that it sometimes does come up at the War College.

Based on my time there, the vast majority of my colleagues and students strongly condemn the insurrection. There may be a small number who are sympathetic or downplay the severity of the event. But the vast majority are disgusted. A few officers told me that they did not spend decades risking their lives trying to liberate people from dictators (in Iraq and Syria) and violent Islamic extremists (the Taliban, Al-Qaida and the Islamic State group) only to have a group of radicalized Americans storm the U.S. Capitol.

One active-duty colonel who is also a faculty member told me, “This was the same s--- I saw in Third World countries.”

The arrested

Journalist Roger Parloff, senior editor of the Lawfare blog, analyzed the 650 cases of those people who had been arrested by early November (that number has grown since then, and is expected to grow to at least 2,000). Half of those 650 or so arrested have been charged with a misdemeanor; some of them have pleaded guilty, and some of those people have expressed sincere regret. They seem to have been caught up in a mob mentality instigated by political demagogues and, after they pay their consequences, they should be fully accepted back into civil society.

However, there still are hundreds of cases that involve felonies, and there may be more than a thousand more arrests to come. Parloff noted that the “avalanche of petty-offense convictions” we’ve seen so far “appears to be the result of a conscious — and sensible — attempt by the government to clear its dockets of the nonviolent cases so that it can devote scarce resources to literally hundreds of serious felonies.”

According to Parloff, this is the largest federal investigation in America’s history.

Some of those convicted on more serious offenses likely will also express regret, and some will not. The latter group are the insurrectionists that the United States needs to worry about. Actually, the U.S. also needs to worry about the millions of people who hold insurrectionist attitudes but did not go to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, 2021.

The scale of the threat

After the insurrection, Dr. Richard Pape of the University of Chicago conducted a study and discovered that about 4% of the American adult population holds insurrectionist attitudes.

“There were reasons to think that things were cooling off and dying down or might have been cooling off and dying down,” Pape told a university newsletter. “That’s not what we see. We see the opposite.”

A University of Chicago-NORC survey in June found that 9% of Americans believe that “use of force is justified to restore Donald J. Trump to the presidency.” More than a fourth of adults agree, to varying degrees, that the “2020 election was stolen, and Joe Biden is an illegitimate president.”

As Pape wrote on the website of the Chicago Project on Security & Threats, “We also learned that 8.1 percent — that equates to 21 million American adults — share both these radical beliefs.”

Unlike earlier patterns of right-wing extremism, Pape wrote, “we are not dealing with disaffected and unemployed young men, but mainly highly competent, middle-aged American professionals.”

This is not just a problem for our elected officials, some of whom instigate this sentiment. This is a threat for all of civil society.

Mending our union

The U.S. military can do little about the millions of Americans who have insurrectionist attitudes. The military may have a role in preventing a coup and suppressing an insurrection, and law enforcement and the courts certainly have a role in bringing people to justice. But neither the military nor the courts can save the U.S. from itself. Only we can — and that means prioritizing American values, and connecting with more people who think differently than we do.

America needs more people to gravitate toward the center. We need more people trying to bring “Trumpers” and “leftists” together for a beer, to cheer at a football game, and to have apolitical dinner conversations. The U.S. absolutely cannot tolerate people taking insurrectionist actions, and it must hold people accountable when they do, but we should also strive to engage with people who hold such attitudes.

Defending democracy in countries such as Taiwan and Ukraine is pointless if we can’t even protect our own legislatures, courts and election boards. And protecting our own democratic institutions will require more effort among members of civil society to connect with one another. This is our best, long-term hope for the future and it is far more important than the military thwarting another attack on the U.S. Capitol.

I can think of many more effective ways to destroy the country than sending tens of thousands of people to storm Washington, D.C. If our democracy dies, it will not be solely from a loose collection of thousands of angry, violent people. It will be from our inability to see each other as Americans.

Bryan T. Stinchfield, Ph.D., is a former Army officer who served in the U.S. intelligence community. He is an associate professor of strategic leadership at the U.S. Army War College. The views expressed are those of the author and do not reflect the official policy or position of the U.S. Army War College, Department of Defense, or the U.S. government.