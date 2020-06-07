Imagine this: You are a high school graduate, Class of 2020.

You started your high school career witnessing the election of a new president. You’re seeing mainstream media talk about white supremacy. You maybe remember a few years back the Ferguson uprising of 2014 or the Baltimore uprisings of 2015. You witness a president vilify immigrants and refugees. You witness how hurricanes and earthquakes rock the Caribbean. You witness your friends and maybe even your family suffer with little to no intervention from the country that claims Puerto Rico as a colony. You witness students organize after yet another school shooting. You may participate in organized strikes or protests.

And now you’re here. You’ve graduated. You want to go to college or maybe you just want to work. But there’s a real chance that your college may not open or maybe your job may not exist or maybe you are called to work and you’re watching the nation react to another black person’s public execution. What do you do?

I remember transitioning from elementary to middle school after 9/11. My family moved from the Bronx where I saw smoke rising from my fifth-grade class window. I remember graduating high school during the recession and finishing college just as the Black Lives Matter movement became more visible. I remember the uncertainty, and I remember feeling particularly hopeless some days knowing that being a low-income, Latinx person added to the ways my life might be harder. What we are witnessing now certainly isn’t new, but it isn’t any less impactful, especially to young people of color.

COVID-19 might have seemed like a great equalizer. We were all asked to stay home, wear masks, etc. But in reality, COVID-19 revealed for all of us where the cracks exist in our systems. As a school board director, I witnessed our district step up to feed, clothe, provide devices, mental health services and shelter for our students. As a community, we were reminded that our public schools do so much more than teach our children.

In our district in particular, with a majority of our youth being students of color, we know that our youth are facing disproportionate and unprecedented oppression in all forms. They do not have the privilege of shutting out oppression because most of them are living it in some way.

I say this not to encourage pity or to focus on our oppression. I say this because it is fact and because I think in Lancaster city we might feel exempt from national narratives around oppression or disproportionate brutality in our black and brown communities. We are not exempt. And our silence around these issues, especially as it occurs outside of national uprising, is violent.

So what does it look like to commit to being anti-racist in our city? What does it mean to acknowledge the hierarchy of privilege we all occupy and use whatever privilege we have to pass the mic? Uprisings are meant to cause discomfort. They remind us that there is work to do and that some of us have become complacent.

I have witnessed our youth advocate for themselves in impressive and intelligent ways. I am grateful for the ways they have been able practice self-efficacy. And I know they are tired. I have also witnessed fellow black and brown folks organizing in spite of the very real possibility of their lives being taken or imprisoned. And I know they are tired too.

But we can’t get tired. And we can’t stop feeling uncomfortable with how uprising happens or what it looks like. What we can do is listen to the protesters, organize with them and amplify their voices. We can ask our youth what they know about injustice and help them process. We can talk about our privileges without feeling guilty. We can talk about how we might redistribute our privilege in favor of justice and equity.

I committed to running for school board because I wanted to make a difference for our youth. I wanted to make sure another generation of black and brown youth didn’t feel like they weren’t represented in this city. We have done what we can as a district to dismantle the barriers and level the playing field. We have leadership that believes in equity and has invested in practicing unlearning bias. We are weaving the spirit and virtues of tough equity work through our policies and practices.

The work is still not done.

Salina Mayloni Almanzar is a visual artist with a master’s in art administration from Franklin & Marshall College. She’s also a member of the School District of Lancaster board.