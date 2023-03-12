The three-year anniversary of the start of the COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to look back, consider the future and ask how we can remain healthy now. How did we respond to this crisis? Did we learn anything about ourselves? Are we better equipped to respond to a future pandemic?

Despite everyone’s wish to “forget” the stress and fear of the last three years and “move on,” COVID-19 is still here, infecting people and causing illness. For most healthy younger people, it is now a benign nuisance endured for a week or so. For older and medically ill people, it can still be very serious. And for a smaller number of people in the United States (266 every day, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), it is the cause of their death.

Even if you survive COVID-19 infection with mild symptoms, you may face life-changing consequences. As of mid-January, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, up to 15% of COVID-infected adults in the U.S. reported “long COVID” symptoms that extended well beyond the illness recovery period. Most of these people (79%) report that long COVID limits their life activities and 27% report that these limitations are significant. Many of these people will subsequently improve, but about 5% may have permanent health consequences. Clearly COVID-19 infection is not just a common cold, as a common cold does not leave 5% of infected people with permanent disability.

Decreasing our risk

What can you do today to stay healthy and prevent chronic medical complications? We have two proven effective ways to decrease our risk.

The first is to limit our exposure to people infected with COVID-19. If you attend a crowded public event this week, I guarantee that you will be exposed to ill people who may infect you.

I am no longer willing to stay in my house with only my family and completely miss the joy of social connection. But I can consider the risk of each situation and make individualized choices about how to protect myself. It does not have to be an “all or nothing” choice between complete isolation or unlimited social interaction, but rather a response based on the situation.

I now choose to be with family and close friends without masking (if they are well). That choice is not free of risk, but I accept the limited threat to my health. However, I continue to mask in public settings when I am close to many people in crowded spaces. It is a small price to pay to decrease my risk of temporary or permanent health consequences. I will continue to mask until the community rate of COVID-19 infection is near zero.

I will also evaluate my exposure and risk from other types of respiratory infections (common cold, bronchitis, pneumonia) and consider wearing a mask in high-risk situations, maybe indefinitely. I dislike wearing a mask, but I hate being sick and risking death.

The second precaution is to maximize the body’s ability to recognize and fight off infection. We have a simple medical intervention that is very effective against serious illness and death. It is extensively studied and medically understood. It has proven to be safe in millions of people. It is widely available and currently free. Of course, it is vaccination.

You would think that a society that has experienced quarantine, severe illness and 1.1 million deaths would welcome a proven illness prevention. In the 1940s, our country lived in fear of polio, rejoiced when a vaccine was found, and stood in long lines for this protection. Why have only 17% of people in Lancaster County felt that same urgency in getting the latest bivalent COVID-19 vaccination?

COVID-19 trauma

Many of us have been sick or knew someone who died from COVID-19. All of us lived with both the fear of stepping out of our houses and the emotional consequences of isolating in our homes.

Early in the pandemic, health care workers were applauded, but then later attacked for urging precautions. Initially there was the helpless feeling of seeing many people die without treatment options, even as we feared for our lives while providing care. Then as prevention and vaccination measures became available, we still watched people die because they refused those measures. We tired of long discussions with people who doubted the best possible scientific explanations but quickly embraced what a neighbor, TV personality or social media post proclaimed.

After seeing so many people die, risking our lives and experiencing the relief of effective COVID-19 interventions, health care workers still are cautious about what we say in social settings to avoid the repeated trauma of arguing with someone who thinks it was all a hoax or overblown or maliciously caused.

Our country and community will need many years to process and recover from these many levels of trauma. Ignoring this trauma, moving on too quickly, casting blame and refusing to change our behavior are not constructive ways to respond. We must listen and be kind to each other as we heal emotionally.

Looking ahead

We cannot prevent future health crises and treatment debates. We can control how we listen to each other, respect our differences and work together for the health of our community. As a whole, our society has not fared well during COVID-19, and I fear that our current inability to talk constructively with each other does not position us well to face another pandemic.

We must approach health crises, such as COVID-19, as medical dilemmas — not political battles. I support political, philosophical and sociological debates that articulate all sides of our societal issues. But when facing medical issues and particularly medical crises, we must set aside our differences.

I don’t care whether my doctor is conservative or progressive. I want a trained and experienced physician who follows scientifically confirmed medical standards in a setting that continually seeks improvement. I don’t want a physician who uses a new treatment that has not been medically studied and confirmed, or newly proposed by someone without medical training.

I readily acknowledge that “traditional” medicine does not have all the right answers, and some nontraditional treatments can have benefits. There are times to question established medical treatments. But we must understand the circumstances and know when to set aside the debates and accept the best currently available medical knowledge.

We must choose carefully whom we rely on for medical knowledge. There are many excellent sources of information about COVID-19 (CDC.gov, covid.gov) and some that are completely bogus. In matters of health and death, we must seek the best available reproducible scientific data, and not opinion based on a few individuals’ experience.

I am amazed by the resiliency of the people of Lancaster County over the past three years. I am proud of medical providers who risked their lives to provide care to those sickened by a disease that we did not yet understand. I am relieved to have a much better understanding of COVID-19. I am grateful to have both prevention measures and treatment options for COVID-19.

Have we adequately learned the lessons of the past three years by looking honestly at ourselves? Will we honor the memories of the 1.1 million people who suffered and died from COVID-19 by using the knowledge gleaned from their deaths? Can we come together as a unified community during our next health crisis?

Leon Kraybill, M.D., is a Lancaster Pennsylvania geriatrician and certified medical director who works in post-acute and long-term care.