In 1893, eminent sociologist Emile Durkheim strove to address the question “What holds society together?”

Ultimately, he described modern, complex society as being held together by “organic solidarity,” in which a sense of interdependence exists among the citizens of a nation and the social groups they form.

In other words, I need you and you need me. Because none of us can stand alone in modern times, we rely on one another to contribute to the functioning of society. I cannot build a home, wire it to the power grid or repair my own vehicle. Likewise, few of you possess the credentials to provide your child with a college education. I’ll teach them sociology, and you fix my furnace. We each agree to contribute to society to the best of our ability and count on others to play their roles in furtherance of our collective well-being.

Indeed, Durkheim also defines the lack of this organic solidarity as a deviation from this normal state, or a type of “social pathology.”

When we do not contribute to the well-being of society, we are subject to sanctions, both formal and informal. When we expose others to danger through our actions, such as drinking and driving, we can be arrested and jailed, as well as have our mugshot displayed on the local CrimeWatch website.

Even in less dramatic ways, we are under constant social pressure to contribute to society’s well-being by going to school, getting a job, buying a home, paying taxes. Those who reject these principles are generally regarded as “weird” or “different” and sometimes are subjected to ridicule and shaming.

Likewise, inaction — such as denying the reality of a global pandemic or the refusal to contribute to the achievement of herd immunity — clearly would be defined by Durkheim as a form of this “social pathology.” When we act in a purely individualistic manner, we are taking away from the common good and actively working against this critical social cohesion.

Personally, I have generally defined myself as a social libertarian; I do believe in the importance of individual rights and of “free will,” the ability to define one’s own agency in his/her/their future. However, it is the epitome of denial to disregard the interdependence we all rely on to reap the benefits of society.

When we laud American achievements, we often point to historical examples of widespread selflessness: George Washington’s frozen army at Valley Forge; 23,000 thousand fallen Union soldiers at Gettysburg; mass voluntary enlistments in World War II; the sacrifices of first responders at the World Trade Center, to name a very few. When our society is threatened, we pride ourselves in rallying to one another to protect the common good.

Currently, the enemy is not other human beings, but a viral foe. As of Thursday, more than 624,000 Americans had died of COVID-19. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention categorizes Lancaster County’s community transmission of the virus as “high.” In just this county, we’ve had more than 57,000 cases since the beginning of the pandemic and 1,059 deaths. And although more than 169 million Americans are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, that represents only about 51% of the population.

It has been clearly demonstrated that the vaccines that are available to us are safe and reliable, even against the highly transmissible delta variant, especially when supported by social distancing and mask-wearing. The target percentage of the American population that must be vaccinated against COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity is not currently known, but the resurgence of new cases and the emergence of viral variants clearly demonstrates that it must be in excess of 50% — and as high as 90%, some experts suggest.

Durkheim’s theory of social solidarity is more relevant today than perhaps any other time in history, both nationally and globally. We will either band together to support one another, or we will be defeated by a relentless enemy that doesn’t respect our clamor for our individual rights.

John Flavin is a resident of Lancaster County and a professor of sociology at a local institute of higher learning. The lead singer of the Celtic rock band The Ogham Stones, he is fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and is dedicated to following the guidelines presented by the CDC and other health agencies to continue to reduce the rate of infection and to promote public health.