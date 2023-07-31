A member of Franklin & Marshall College’s Class of 2024 has written a paper on the “ ‘Real’ Legacy of Slavery.” It explores a history of racism extending through our time.

Another student is designing a “legacy walk,” a campus tour that will feature F&M’s associations with slavery and the civil rights movement, as well as other historic events that have touched many groups — from early Black, Jewish and female students to international students whose number has increased in recent years.

These are among initial projects spawned by a report created by F&M’s Legacy of Slavery Study Group. That study has expanded into “The Legacy Project,” which will explore the history of diverse student groups.

“We have had challenging conversations about the legacy of slavery at F&M and have faced some hard truths,” says Gretchel Hathaway, F&M’s vice president for diversity, equity and inclusion, and one of the study group’s co-chairs. “Now we’re moving up to other aspects of our history.”

When the study group began meeting two years ago, its members did not know precisely where they were headed. The group was charged with assembling facts, not opinions, about slavery and its legacy at F&M.

Late last year the group released a 54-page report covering everything from the college’s namesakes’ relationship to slavery to what F&M might do to educate the current college community about the history of racism.

The group distributed the study to students, faculty and trustees last fall. Following reactions and further study, the report was revised in April. Early this month, it moved to the digital collection of the college’s archives. The report is available to the public at digital.fandm.edu/islandora/legacyofslavery.

The study group received some early and very public notice in June 2021 when a history professor at another college suggested F&M was considering changing its name because of namesake John Marshall’s ownership of slaves.

That was not true. But the study group has examined in depth the association with slavery of Marshall and the college’s other namesake, Benjamin Franklin.

Franklin (1706-1790), founding father and legendary polymath, owned several slaves well into his 60s. By the 1770s, Franklin had become an abolitionist, although some historians dispute the sincerity of his efforts to affect change. The report “does not condemn or exonerate Franklin” on the subject of slavery.

John Marshall (1755-1835), the most important chief justice of the Supreme Court, owned more than a hundred slaves and often ruled in favor of slavery in his court decisions. He advocated ending slavery by sending enslaved Africans abroad. The report provides an abundance of qualifying remarks about Marshall’s views on race.

The college plans to continue exploring the attitudes of these men toward slavery as the project to implement the report’s suggestions moves forward.

“We need to educate our community on the research we have uncovered,” Hathaway observes. “That will include clarifying some of our landmarks and monuments in order to reflect the true history of our campus community.” This would include the Marshall and Franklin statues on campus.

But Hathaway stresses that telling the full story of those men’s relationship with slavery is only part of what the college plans to do with “The Legacy Project.” The college will use the study report’s findings to “enhance” its curriculum and inform other programs focusing on challenging issues of American history.

“I really appreciate learning about how certain parts of our history are being presented,” says Hathaway. “We should never erase. Let’s educate.”

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.