In her 1906 book, “The Friends of Voltaire,” English writer and biographer Evelyn Beatrice Hall wrote, “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it.”
For decades, this quote served as the philosophical mantra of the American liberal.
Unfortunately, this ideology may have vanished somewhere around the late ’70s as the tambourine-playing, sandal-wearing and patchouli-scented hippies drove their VW vans off into the psychedelic sunset.
The problem for the left is that their solutions are usually less (way less) than pragmatic and will often crumble in the arena of ideas after all of the facts are listed, contrasted and compared. That’s why so many on the left have adopted another tactic to avoid discussing the actual merit of an argument: They attack the messenger. They mischaracterize the opponent’s message. They go on offense to avoid having to defend their own positions. And in the process, they seek to silence anyone with an opposing point of view.
Radical policies
Here’s just one example.
The U.S. grants legal status to roughly a million immigrants each year.
For whatever reason, this isn’t enough for the left. The left not only desires to decriminalize illegal entry, it also creates “sanctuary cities” that invite immigrants in the U.S. illegally to take refuge. As some of their more radical members call for the abolishment of Immigration and Customs Enforcement, many sanctuary cities refuse to cooperate with ICE in holding and deporting lawbreakers. Some states — including New York and California — even issue valid driver’s licenses to immigrants living there illegally.
In their very first debate last June, every one of the Democratic presidential candidates on stage raised their hands in favor of giving free health care to immigrants here illegally. As many working American families have trouble paying their outrageous health care premiums and deductibles, the Democrats want to give health care free to immigrants who are not authorized to be in the United States.
How does the left defend these positions? They don’t. They can’t. Instead they demonize the people who question their radical policies. They scream “racist.” They loudly chastise dissenters as “selfish” and “hateful.”
In an attempt to deflect, they use phrases like “kids in cages.” They even manipulate the language so that “illegal aliens” are now referred to as “undocumented Americans” to soften perception.
I want to help people as much as possible on a personal level. But where are our compassionate priorities for our homeless and our poor?
When we raise such concerns, we’re shouted down. We’re accused of having no humanity.
This is just one example.
I could cite at least a dozen others.
No honest debate
Why have the Democrats adopted policies that seem so unreasonable, so irrational that they’ve lost the ability to honestly debate them?
That is a great question.
Liberal Democrats — or “progressives,” as many prefer to call themselves today — seem to base their ideological foundation on a popular culture that is in a constant state of flux.
Somehow, Hollywood, the media — including late-night comedians like Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Kimmel, and daytime talk shows like “The View” — and Democratic politicians have convinced a percentage of the U.S. population that immigrants with zero respect for our borders are not criminals, but victims and even heroes.
Guided by feelings and emotion, the left’s perspectives and ideals appear to sail in whichever direction the cultural winds blow. This often finds their policies floating in strange waters.
I’m not sure what is more disturbing: the fact that pop culture can so quickly dictate political policy or that so many Americans allow themselves to be emotionally manipulated into going along with it.
Twelve years ago, everyone on both sides of the aisle was opposed to illegal immigration.
What happened?
If people on the left would dedicate themselves to logical, sound policies, they wouldn’t need to silence or demonize their opponents.
If they could just stop the winds of pop culture from blowing them so far out to sea, maybe they could return to civil and meaningful discussions in the arena of ideas.
Charles Stouff owns A+PC, a computer repair company in Manor Township. He’s also a former freelance cartoonist.