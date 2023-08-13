For the third time, former President Donald Trump has been indicted for alleged criminal activity.

The latest indictment, announced Aug. 1 by special counsel Jack Smith in Washington, D.C., charged Trump with violating federal law in his efforts to overturn the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

Specifically, the former president and six unindicted co-conspirators were accused of attempting to defraud the United States; obstructing an official proceeding (the Jan. 6, 2021, joint session of Congress where Electoral College votes were counted); and conspiring against the right to vote and to have one’s vote counted.

The indictment was based on a scheme to replace duly chosen slates of presidential electors in seven states — including Pennsylvania — that voted for President Joe Biden with fake slates of electors committed to Trump. Despite knowing that he lost the election to Biden (by a 306-232 Electoral College majority), the indictment alleges, Trump led an elaborate, illegal enterprise that would have enabled him to receive the electoral votes of enough states to make him president for a second term.

These efforts included:

— Concocting a bogus legal theory that would justify the replacement.

— Convincing state legislators, state election officials and members of Congress to challenge the legitimate slates.

— Organizing pro-Trump slates and encouraging them to forge credentials and present themselves as the real electors. (Michigan’s phony electors complied and were charged by that state’s attorney general with felonies; Pennsylvania’s fake electors added a caveat to the certificate they signed that likely saved them from prosecution.)

— Appointing a Trump-friendly U.S. attorney general to facilitate the plan.

— And persuading Vice President Mike Pence, the presiding officer of the joint session of Congress, to rule that the fake Trump slates should be officially counted.

Among the plotters working with Trump were his attorneys, Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, who disseminated conspiracy theories about election fraud, and Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark, whom Trump wanted to appoint as acting attorney general until top Justice Department officials and the White House counsel told him they would resign if Clark was elevated.

Trump pressures Pence

Trump himself was an active participant in the scheming. Most startling were the intensive efforts made to convince Vice President Pence to go along with the conspiracy.

Starting in late December, the president pleaded numerous times for Pence to reverse the election outcome at the ceremonial Jan. 6 vote-counting. On each occasion, the vice president turned down the request, saying he did not have such authority. At one point, Trump complained to Pence, “You’re too honest.”

Trump publicly and repeatedly asserted Pence’s imputed power to decertify electors, including at the rally near the White House that preceded the violence at the U.S. Capitol. At that rally, Trump urged the crowd to walk to the U.S. Capitol to give Pence and Congress “the pride and boldness that they need to take back our country.”

Around 2 p.m. that day, rioters broke into the Capitol building, one hour after the joint session began and Pence publicly stated that his role in the electoral vote count was strictly ceremonial. Refusing to tell the insurrectionists to leave, Trump tweeted, “Mike Pence didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our Country and our Constitution.”

The Secret Service evacuated the vice president from the Senate floor, as the mob — chanting “Hang Mike Pence!” — neared the Senate chamber.

Persecution or prosecution?

Pleading not guilty to all counts, Trump condemned the indictment, the second brought by special counsel Smith, who charged the former president in June with the mishandling of classified documents. The front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination accused Smith of political “persecution” and “election interference.”

Trump and his defenders argue that the former president is being prosecuted simply for exercising his First Amendment rights. There was nothing illegal about a candidate claiming he won an election, they said, even if the claims were ludicrous or downright false.

On this point, the indictment agreed. Trump was indicted for the actions he took to undermine the election results, not for his speech. Surprisingly, none of the alleged crimes included incitement to violence, which would have made Trump’s words and the insurrection the focus of the charges.

Another point of contention is the venue for the trial. The District of Columbia is overwhelmingly Democratic, and the jury pool is unlikely to be Trump-friendly. The former president wants nothing to do with federal Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee, who has imposed tough sentences on Jan. 6 insurrectionists. She is presiding over Trump’s election interference case in Washington, D.C.

By the same token, federal prosecutors are unhappy with Trump appointee Aileen Cannon, the presiding judge of the documents case in South Florida.

At Trump’s arraignment Aug. 3, the presiding federal magistrate judge warned the former president against intimidating witnesses or retaliating against anyone providing information to the prosecution.

The next day, Trump posted this, in all caps, on his platform Truth Social: “If you go after me, I’m coming after you!”

A ‘fundamental principle’

One point Trump and his defenders make is undeniably true. The prosecution and possible imprisonment of a president’s past and likely future political opponent look like a political hit job.

But while impeachment is a political process, a criminal indictment is not. As Judge Chutkan stated Friday in a hearing, the “existence of a political campaign is not going to have any bearing” on the decisions she makes in the case. Trump’s run for president, she said, should not interfere with the “orderly administration of justice.”

Nevertheless, the partisan nature of past investigations of presidents undoubtedly colors public perception.

A Democratic Congress was on the way to impeaching Republican President Richard Nixon before he resigned. Democratic President Bill Clinton was impeached by a Republican House of Representatives. Trump was twice impeached by a Democratic-controlled House. It is possible, if not probable, that the current Republican majority in the House will impeach Biden.

But the Nixon investigation clearly transcended politics. For example, Watergate involved wide-ranging efforts to rig the 1972 presidential election, neutralize political opponents and obstruct justice. Some 40 members of the Nixon administration, including three Cabinet secretaries and the president’s top advisers, were indicted. Nixon resigned because he lost the support of U.S. Senate Republicans.

The Trump case concerns an attack on a fundamental principle of constitutional and democratic government — the people’s right to choose their leaders. Candidates not chosen in a free and fair election are expected to accept the outcome and try again another time.

The Trump campaign filed and lost more than 60 lawsuits challenging the fairness of the 2020 presidential election; many of those lawsuits were reviewed by Republican-appointed judges. Multiple recounts were conducted in the swing states. No evidence of outcome-changing fraud was revealed, then-U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced, much to Trump’s chagrin.

Instead of conceding defeat, the former president tried to undo the result by deceit and force, which culminated with an uprising at the seat of government, several deaths that day and more than 140 injured law enforcement officers. More than a thousand people have been criminally charged in connection with the Capitol riot.

Notably, most of the witnesses who testified before the special counsel’s grand jury were Republicans or people who served in the Trump administration. As the alleged conspiracy unfolded, Trump and his agents personally attempted to strong-arm GOP officials, including the speaker of the Arizona House of Representatives, Georgia’s secretary of state and the former vice president.

Yes, the indictment of a former president is a bad look, but partisanship or politics is not to blame. What would look worse is doing nothing to uphold the law.

Plans for a second term

Trump’s legal and political strategies for the next 15 months are the same: Delay all trials until the 2024 election.

On Thursday, Smith notified Judge Chutkan that prosecutors would be ready to go to trial Jan. 2.

Trump’s lawyers are expected to resist an accelerated timetable, The New York Times reported.

On the campaign trail, Trump says little about what he will do for the American public. Mostly, he obsesses over the 2020 election, the impeachments, the investigations and the “horrible” people who held him accountable.

Trump has a receptive audience. Primed by Trump’s allegations, nearly 70% of Republican and Republican-leaning adults believe President Biden was elected illegitimately, according to a recent CNN poll.

Fifty-four percent of likely Republican primary voters support Trump’s bid for the Republican presidential nomination, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. Even most of his GOP primary opponents assert that the former president is the victim of a witch hunt.

If voters give Trump the opportunity, he will shut down federal investigations of his conduct. Beyond that, he intends to sweep his perceived enemies out of Washington.

As The New York Times reported last month, plans for a second Trump presidency include stripping employment protections from federal civil servants, bringing independent agencies under direct presidential control and removing politically disloyal officials from the defense, diplomatic, intelligence and law enforcement communities — the so-called “deep state.”

Together with renewed efforts to pack the courts with ideologues and a legislative party willing to do his bidding, a Trump victory in 2024 could mean the end of constitutional government as we know it.

E. Fletcher McClellan, Ph.D., is professor emeritus of political science at Elizabethtown College. X (formerly known as Twitter): @mcclelef.