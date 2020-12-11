My favorite posts on Tabor Community Service’s social media page are pictures of families who have participated in one of our homeless services now holding the keys to their new home.

Those keys open the door to more than just a new apartment. They are keys to opening the door to greater financial stability, to improved health and toward job reliability. They are also a tangible reminder of how hard that family has worked.

Housing is a continuum through all stages and trials of life. The home we grow up in and the home we grow old in may be a bit different. The home we move into when we move out on our own — if and when we can afford to do so — will look a little different than the home we may later raise a family in.

Likewise, when we face a crisis, we might lose our home for a time and have to rebuild step by step, just like the Tabor clients I mentioned.

In all cases, and at all times, everyone is concerned about safety and affordability; but sadly, not all of us enjoy the same level of access to safe and affordable places to live.

While the reality that we’re facing a housing crisis is something most of us know about implicitly, a 2013 study commissioned by Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership put a fine point on it. The conclusion of the housing market analysis was that our community needs more housing of all kinds, for all life’s stages and income brackets. The data suggest things have only gotten more challenging as inventory has not kept up with demand and the cost of housing outpaced inflation.

My work at Tabor focuses on those on the lower end of the income spectrum and those historically disenfranchised in their access to and ability to create wealth through housing. So, when I look ahead to the next decade, I hope to see a convergence around four key things:

First, we need greater affordability and inventory. Lancaster County needs a greater, more adaptive supply, facilitated by zoning policies and financial products that can close the funding gap that inevitably exists in affordable housing projects.

The Lancaster County Planning Commission’s Places 2040 plan already highlights some of the approaches that will be needed. Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership has been growing a lending program to get some projects across the finish line. Affordable housing developer HDC has partnered with a market-rate developer to transform the old St. Joseph Hospital site. There’s also legislation at the state level to create a housing tax credit program.

Second, we need a true housing safety net that catches people when they fall down. This safety net would:

— Help people weather a financial crisis (individually or societywide) through eviction and foreclosure prevention. Tabor is leading an effort called the Eviction Prevention Network, with more than a dozen partners showing how eviction prevention can be scaled up countywide. These efforts must be sustained when the COVID-19 response funding shifts.

— Ensure that homelessness is rare and that when it does occur, it’s brief and doesn’t happen again. LancCo MyHome, the county’s homelessness coalition, has been a national leader in this space.

— Support people with the knowledge and skills for long-term success, not just a short period of help in a crisis, disconnected from the household’s longer term goals around jobs and housing.

The third key is making home ownership a viable path for anyone who has that goal. When people are ready for that next step, do they feel prepared? Are affordable options available to them? With programs like Tabor’s Financial Empowerment Center and Lancaster Housing Opportunity Partnership’s first-time homebuyer program, the answer to these questions should be yes. Race, ethnicity, disability and sexual orientation cannot and should not be barriers to accessing credit or choosing the neighborhood you want to live in.

To realize these outcomes — to get more keys into the hands of our neighbors — we’ll need a sustained partnership between public, private and nonprofit entities. Partnerships in which we set aside turf wars over funding or credit and fund initiatives that are greater than any one organization can achieve alone.

These partnerships exist and are growing wider and deeper throughout the COVID-19 crisis. But we will need more of that spirit, anchored by a commitment to equity and married to an innovative strategy, to get results — results that will tell us in the next housing market analysis that we no longer have a housing crisis in Lancaster County.

Michael McKenna is the president of Tabor Community Services.