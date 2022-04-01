God mentions in the Quran: “O You who have attained to faith, Fasting is ordained for you as it was ordained for those before you so that you might remain conscious of God.”

Fasting is obligatory for Muslims in the month of Ramadan — which began Friday evening in the United States (Saturday was the first fasting day) — and is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith. Fasting has been widely practiced at all times in religious human history. When, in the above verse of the Quran, it says “those before you,” that is a reference to followers of earlier prophets. Fasting also is practiced by the People of the Book — that is, Christians and Jews. This is a profound phenomenon and reality that connects the people of different Abrahamic faith traditions through a common form of worship, submission to the one and only God who made us all.

During the lunar month of Ramadan, Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, abstaining even from water. This extreme rigor and the long duration of fasting are incumbent on every healthy man and woman. It is remarkable: When the new moon of Ramadan is sighted, the more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world follow the prescribed divine order and start fasting. Just like the annual pilgrimage — the hajj — to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, fasting unites the world’s Muslim community and eliminates any differences among them based on countries of origin, skin color, language or cultural characteristics.

There are many benefits of fasting, but the primary benefit is a spiritual one. As that verse in the Quran describes, we fast “to remain conscious of God” — to remind us to be aware of God’s omnipresence and to desire to live in the light of this awareness. Ramadan is a kind of school of continued spiritual training in which believers abstain not only from actions that are prohibited, but also from the few actions that are permitted while fasting. Muslims deprive themselves of the pleasure of food, drink and sexual intimacy with their spouses during the daytime hours while fasting. This voluntary self-restraint teaches self-discipline.

Excessive love of the world and following one’s desires are believed to create diseases in the heart, such as hatred, ostentation, arrogance and envy. Fasting during the month of Ramadan is a great training opportunity for our souls to mature with self-reflection, and it is a method of curing such diseases of the heart. One’s belief increases through the power of voluntary deprivation and patience, and with it come the understanding and acceptance of what God has decreed. Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him) said that fasting is half of patience, and patience is a quality indispensable for a successful life and the afterlife.

Ramadan is also known as the “month of the Quran,” as it commemorates the beginning of the Quranic revelation to the Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him). Muslims believe that this took place in the month of Ramadan and continued over the next 23 years until the end of his life. The divine revelation preserved in the form of the Quran provides guidance for how to be God-conscious people, how to live life and fulfill the rights of our fellow humans. The Quran is recited and studied with increased devotion during this month. After the breaking of the fast, special prayers are held in the evenings at the mosques and in the homes of Muslims. Special evening programs are conducted to learn the divine message given to the humanity via the last Prophet; to remember and learn the wisdom of why we are here on Earth; to focus on the purpose of life; and to be aware of the fact that no matter how long we live, life will end and everyone will return to God.

Another purpose of fasting is to make believers realize, through their experience, how it feels to be hungry and thirsty, and thus to gain true appreciation of the needs of the poor. Charitable activities are increased during this month. At the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster, where services are offered throughout the year, community members ramp up their volunteer activities during Ramadan and offer food, funds and services to the less privileged in our community. During the pandemic, when many lost their jobs and income, and were not able to afford their daily living expenses, the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster — along with other faith organizations — provided funds to many such families. During the last few years, there also have been many refugees from war-torn countries who were helped by the members of our mosque in coordination with Church World Service and other such organizations so they could settle in the community and become productive members of the society.

Being a physician, I would also mention that various studies have shown the physical benefits of fasting. Medical scientists endorse intermittent fasting and eating less as part of healthy living. Diet control is a significant part of the treatment of what we call “metabolic syndrome,” which includes diabetes, hypertension, obesity and associated complications such as cardiovascular disease. These are the most common diseases that physicians manage not only in this country but all over the world. So, there are physical and biological benefits from fasting that Muslims gain from this blessed month.

I will conclude by saying that the month of Ramadan is a special time for spiritual purification, and it is one of the greatest opportunities to become closer to God via his worship, which is the very purpose of the creation of human beings.

Dr. Shahid Babar is the chief of the Division of Internal Medicine at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Hospital, and a founding member and board member of the Islamic Community Center of Lancaster.