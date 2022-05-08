Political acts can seldom be categorized as being solely decided by either coercion or persuasion, as also tends to be the case with most complicated problems.

Both aspects of power tend to mix into a political gray scale where it can be difficult to determine one from the other.

However, one can see an almost unanimous consensus that nonviolent acts of power are best used to get society to support the actions of the government and create a sense of validity for its actions in the long term.

It is persuasion, when enacted in such a way that the decision-maker feels to be taking action for their own initiative, that ultimately allows for a government to enact its will.

People don’t like to be forced; hence the adage, “it is easier to catch flies with honey than with vinegar.” And as long as there is an outside force inflicting its views upon unwilling people, resistance is sure to follow.

Take, for instance both Prohibition and, more recently, mask mandates. In these situations, moral or health restrictions were forced onto the populace, which led some groups to rebel.

Now, opposing viewpoints will say that these examples hold little to no weight, as the coercion is more societal and not exactly physical in nature. Yet history has shown us time and time again that people oppressed because of their religion, race or some other defining characteristic will inevitably rise up in some act of defiance against those who hold power. Nothing unites a group more than a uniform sense of suffering, real or imagined. And as long as this sentiment is true, outside forces will leverage suffering for political gain.

In a society where the citizens are characterized by their distrust of government and larger institutions — which is, to a degree, the case with the citizens of the United States right now — persuasion, as opposed to coercion, tends to yield better and more reliable results.

It is up to us not to adopt a degree of overt skepticism when dealing with political persuasion, but by recognizing its signs, we can sound the alarm on any perceived overreach into our civil rights and liberties.

Connor Eisenbach is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.