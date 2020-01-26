Individuality is frequently fought in today’s world.
Those who look different than us are scoffed at, whether it be for hair color, piercings, clothing or something else. Different ideologies, especially in this political climate, are supercharged to spark an argument at every turn.
Kids are very easily influenced by the thoughts of parents; it can be tempting to simply force children to think and feel what their parents do. However, individuality in both self-expression and thought has a host of benefits, which outweigh the negatives of raising a child with different views.
It can be difficult to grow up in a household where one has to fight to change even the smallest thing in one’s appearance.
If, instead, parents were to support their child’s choices and not try to teach them “right” and “wrong” when it comes to self-expression, confidence in oneself can blossom. Expressing oneself means taking pride in how one looks because it’s how one wants to look. Allowing children to be individuals can lead to self-responsibility. Children are responsible for what they wear to convey their mood and emotions, not for what their parents feel.
Letting children decide what they think is right can create leaders of a new generation who are ready to solve major issues. Instead of dismissing as false a child’s belief, allow your child to think what they think and let them be confident in it. If children don’t want to believe something parents tell them, let them remain skeptical. Parents may be wrong.
Different ways of thinking are good; parents and children should be encouraged to find a happy medium rather than staying at different ends of the spectrum. Respecting a different person’s opinion builds respect in other aspects of life.
In the end, children are not dolls for parents to position or play with. They are their own separate entities; they can and should think for, and express, themselves. It can build character, confidence and leadership abilities, but most importantly, it shows respect.
Hailey Clark is in grade 12 at Solanco High School.