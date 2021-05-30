To kneel means to place oneself in a position of humble submission. Last week, organizations across our nation came together and knelt for nine minutes and 29 seconds to commemorate the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd.

Doctors, nurses, midwives, doulas, administrators and other hospital staff knelt in solidarity. During the 569 seconds that our lives paused, we reflected on gun violence, police brutality and the social determinants of health that lead to the untimely deaths of many Black and Hispanic members of our communities.

As COVID-19 has transformed the globe, it has unveiled something we knew existed from the very beginning — America has a health disparity problem.

Social determinants of health, historical and current inequalities, and systemic racism — in addition to education level, social class and status, income and geographic location — all contribute to inequitable access to quality health care.

Another major contributing factor is the lack of diversity in the medical profession. According to the Association of American Medical Colleges, 56.2% of active physicians identify as white; 17.1% identify as Asian; 5.8% identify as Hispanic; and 5% identify as Black or African American.

Studies show that minority patients are more likely to visit medical professionals who are minorities. And this bears out in data that shows racial and ethnic minorities in the United States have higher rates of chronic disease and premature death. As shown in an Oakland, California, study of Black men, cardiovascular mortality can be reduced by 19% if care is provided by a racially concordant doctor.

Programs like Patients R Waiting aim to eliminate health disparities by increasing diversity in medicine. Patients R Waiting, which is funded in part by UPMC, has three areas of focus: increasing the pipeline of minority clinicians; making the pipeline less leaky; and supporting minority clinicians in practice. The pipeline programs start as early as middle school to produce the most impact.

In addition to partnering with our community, UPMC is prioritizing health equity through research, education and programming, and training health care providers to ensure all individuals and families have the opportunity to live healthier lifestyles.

By connecting with our patients through the diverse lenses in which they exist — culture, gender, sexual orientation, religious beliefs and socioeconomic realities — we promote better outcomes. As we continue to take a collective knee and unite for basic human rights, let’s also unite to improve health outcomes for people of color.

Dr. Sharee Livingston, D.O., is the chair of the obstetrics and gynecology department at UPMC Lititz, as well as chair of the hospital's diversity, equity and inclusion committee. She’s a board member and organizer of Patients R Waiting and co-founder of the Diversifying Doulas Initiative.