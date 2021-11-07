It was the first day of homecoming spirit week and the theme was “pink out,” in honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month. I walked into school expecting the halls to be filled with varying shades of pink, but was surprised to see the vibrant color only faintly sprinkled throughout the crowd.

While this is not the ideal spirit week scenario, this is, unfortunately, an all-too-typical example of student body participation, or lack thereof, here at Garden Spot High School.

I’ve often wondered why some kids are more willing than others to engage in high school traditions. As it turns out, researchers have wondered the same thing, too.

A poll conducted by Varsity Brands provides critical evidence identifying the connection between school spirit and student achievement, involvement and confidence. Students who exemplify a great deal of school spirit do more than simply support their school. They strive academically, socially and civically, and they’re generally more optimistic than their less-spirited peers.

Students with high levels of school spirit also perform well above average academically, as compared to their peers with low school spirit. The study indicated that 75% of young people who are highly engaged in their school community tend — overwhelmingly — to earn A’s and B’s.

My friends and I feel strongly that enthusiastically pursuing all aspects of school — from academics and athletics to the National FFA Organization and the arts — is a key element of a meaningful, relationship-oriented high school experience. In fact, these are the hallmarks of a successful, well-rounded life.

I would argue there is no such thing as a successful school year if there isn’t a healthy sense of school pride among students and faculty alike.

The Varsity Brand poll indicates that 4 out of 5 high school principals believe that school spirit is the core of their campus life, and the absence of high spirits can have a detrimental effect on both the morale and the academic achievement of the school’s community.

So, why is advocating for high participation in events so vital? Because for many students, school spirit is a sense of pride not just in their school, but most importantly in the people who attend it.

School spirit indicates a sense of belonging, it creates relationships and purpose, and it promotes a deeper, richer acceptance of our differences.

School spirit creates purpose within the community. Every Friday night in the fall, we gather to support our football team — the community, students, band members and faculty members. Regardless of our political stance, race, income level, etc., we come together for one common goal: to cheer on our team.

Having a high-spirited atmosphere creates a “one for all” environment and positively influences how adolescents view their school experience. So, to my peers: The next time you’re tempted to not participate in spirit week or skip the school dance, remember that these are the moments we will cherish long after we graduate.

Michaela Bernek is in the 12th grade at Garden Spot High School and is the 2021 homecoming queen.