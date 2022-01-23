Just a year ago most of us heard the name Amanda Gorman for the very first time, and we were immediately captivated.

The poem she wrote and presented at the Biden-Harris inauguration was a message of hope that we desperately needed to hear. A young woman of color, with every reason to despair and doubt, told us that we are “a nation that isn’t broken, but simply unfinished.” As I reflect on that moment and the “hill we climb,” I began to free-associate about hills and mountains in the Bible.

Early in Genesis, after the innocence of Eden was lost and the world turned violent and corrupt, God destroyed all but one family and a number of animals in an expansive flood. When the rain was over and the water receded, the ark of Noah came to rest on Mount Ararat. It was there that we first experienced the peaceful message of the dove and the olive branch, and first came to see the promise of the rainbow. (Genesis 8 and 9.)

The next mountain, Moriah, presented us with more of a challenge, with the potential for violence as Abraham believed he was called to sacrifice his son. Three times in that story, Abraham responded to a call with the word, Hineini, here I am, fully present in this moment, ready to do what I’m called upon to do. The power of that word is such that it is only spoken 14 times in the entirety of the Hebrew Bible. Abraham responded to God with that word, to his son Isaac and to an angel. We learn that we are never to sacrifice our children. We learn to listen for a call (Genesis 22.)

Now to Exodus.

Moses — having fled Egypt fearing for his life — ends up living a pastoral life tending the sheep of his father-in-law. On Mount Horeb, he saw a miraculous sight, a bush on fire that was not being consumed. He, too, heard God’s voice and, like Abraham, answered Hineini. On Horeb, we learned to open our eyes to miracles, and in doing so, a liberation movement was born as Moses heard the call to return to Egypt, where he would courageously speak truth to power, saying “Let my people go” (Exodus 3).

Just a few months out of Egypt, beyond the Red Sea, the people of Israel arrived at arguably the most famous mountain of all. They reached Sinai. At Sinai, we entered into a covenant with God. There was thunder and lightning, a dense cloud, and the sound of a shofar growing louder and louder. Earth shook, and the people encountered God. They heard 10 basic statements of faith and morality, 10 statements that would forever change the world (Exodus 19 and 20).

In a more obscure passage, Elijah the prophet stood alone against the evil monarchy of King Ahab and Queen Jezebel and their minions on Mount Carmel (I Kings 18). He put their false gods to a test, and he unequivocally prevailed in the name of God. Rather than admitting defeat, though, Ahab and Jezebel pursued Elijah with the intent to kill him. He was forced to hide in a cave, until his faith and his resolve were restored when he heard the “still, small voice.”

Let’s take a look at one final mountain, from Isaiah 11. This mountain is unnamed, yet it is the focal point of a glorious idea. “You shall not hurt or destroy in all of my holy mountain.” We are presented with a vision of what the world can be in a messianic age, a world where predator and prey, the wolf and the lamb, can lie down together.

Amanda Gorman reminds us of another messianic vision, this time from Micah. She wrote:

Scripture tells us to envision

that everyone shall sit under their own vine and fig tree

and no one shall make them afraid.

If we’re to live up to our own time,

then victory won’t lie in the blade.

But in all the bridges we’ve made,

that is the promise to glade,

the hill we climb.

If only we dare.

From Ararat to Sinai, to the unnamed mountain of the Messianic Age, let’s set out to climb these hills of redemption together.

Jack Paskoff is rabbi at Congregation Shaarai Shomayim in Lancaster. Email: jpaskoff@shaarai.org.