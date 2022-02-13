Let me be perfectly clear. The right to vote is not up for debate or interpretation. And despite what the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board claims, state Republican lawmakers are not working to limit anyone’s right to vote.

As last Sunday’s editorial noted, I did proudly say in 2019 that the change in our election law was not written to benefit one party or the other. The editorial board also chose to hide from you the truth of what has happened to that law since 2019.

The law we wrote in 2019 was supported by both Republicans and Democrats. However, only one party worked diligently to dilute the law, eliminate security safeguards, and delay the timelines for elections. All of these events were reported on by the press and all of them were left out of last Sunday’s editorial.

First and foremost, this journey starts at the pen of Gov. Tom Wolf, who in 2018 unilaterally demanded that counties replace their voting machines. He claimed at the time that we faced an election security crisis and that new machines that provide paper trails were needed to strengthen accuracy and election integrity.

This led to the first conversations about what would become Act 77, which provided funding for new machines, established no-excuse mail-in ballots with extensive security measures, and eliminated straight-party ticket voting. It was a victory for people over politics.

We also supported a report on the 2020 primary election to see what worked and what didn’t in our new law.

That report made clear what county election officials were telling us. More time was needed to process the additional mail-in ballots, and timeline adjustments were needed for voter registration. We obliged and passed a bill to address these concerns; however, the governor pledged to veto it, all but ensuring delays in results.

In hindsight, it appears he slowed the process down because the Pennsylvania Democratic Party was lining up its attack.

The Pennsylvania Democratic Party sued the Democratic governor to change the law.

Then the Pennsylvania Supreme Court (also controlled by elected Democrats) unconstitutionally acted to change the law for receiving and counting ballots. The court allowed for drop boxes that were never in the original law, and stripped the security provisions for mail-in ballots, including a simple requirement that the signature on the ballot match the name of the voter. All the while, the court still did not address the timing concerns of county election officials.

That was not the Act 77 I supported. It’s not the Act 77 that helps voters. It’s the kind of law that erodes the trust of the public and creates chaos in our election process.

I made my concerns known immediately, saying in September 2020 that the court’s actions “jeopardize the security and integrity of our elections and will potentially put Pennsylvania in the middle of a disastrous national crisis as the world waits for our Commonwealth to tally election results days or weeks following Election Day.”

I continued to voice my worries up to and after the election, telling Gov. Wolf in a letter on Nov. 6, 2020, that “the uncertainty surrounding these interventions has cast an unnecessary cloud on the election process. That invites our people to question the results, regardless of which candidate or party may prevail.”

My calls went ignored, and sadly, my warning proved to be accurate. The election occurred and the nation waited for days for Pennsylvania’s election results. Concerns over ballot security were raised, and distrust in our results and processes have carried on for months.

If the law had been followed as written, all of this could have been avoided.

Still, today state House Republicans continue to lead efforts to restore faith in our elections and improve voter participation. The House State Government Committee held 10 bipartisan hearings on the election process, hearing from state, county and local election officials about what works and what does not with Act 77. That information created House Bill 1300, a bill that Gov. Wolf vetoed, but flip-flopped on just a few days later, when he expressed some support for Voter ID and other parts of the legislation.

So, I continue to agree with the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board’s assessment that I had it right in 2019 when I said Act 77 was not written to benefit one candidate, party or single election. But the fact is, that’s not the law we have today. Regardless of how Act 77’s legal journey ends in the courts, Pennsylvanians deserve an election process that abides by security features that give all voters confidence that their candidate of choice can compete fairly.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler is a Republican who resides in Drumore Township.