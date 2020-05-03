The past month has mentally and physically challenged each and every one of us in ways that no one could have ever imagined. One thing is certain: Community safety continues to be the top priority of Lancaster city Mayor Danene Sorace and her staff.

Our dedicated team of police officers and firefighters continues to be on the front lines providing the excellent level of service to which our community has grown accustomed, helping those in a time of crisis. Our teams are delivering food to those unable to leave their homes, assisting with public health and safety messaging, checking in on those we know are the most vulnerable and continuing to answer 911 emergency calls.

Throughout this national crisis, we the public safety servants have answered the call, willing to sacrifice all for those we serve. We want our elected officials to do the same.

Well before this crisis, Mayor Sorace was already trying to solve a problem that has plagued many cities in Pennsylvania for decades: to be afforded the tools to support the services provided by our public safety staff.

The commonwealth’s Third Class City Code requires the local government to provide full-time fire and police services. In addition, Lancaster and our sister cities in the region have disproportionate economic challenges, with poverty levels higher than those in Philadelphia or Pittsburgh.

Our public safety professionals do so much more than fight fires and support civil order. We have evolved into an all-hazards response force, and today’s world health crisis supports the fact that these essential services provided by local government are needed now more than ever.

A crisis like this also pushes local leaders to work collaboratively with our respective labor organizations and to refocus our priorities, evaluate internal programs, increase awareness, build upon community outreach through public education, and ultimately create operational efficiencies to save taxpayer money. Our teams function regardless of political ideology. We come together and get the work done.

Yet last week, on the national stage, partisan discourse increased around supporting local governments and devolved into arguments that seem to miss a fundamental point: We are essential employees every day, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. We were essential before COVID-19, we are essential now and we will continue to be essential.

The City of Lancaster spends more than 60% of its budget on police and fire — mandated, essential services. And revenues for the city are projected to decrease by 30% due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since when do we as Americans just give up and not want to help each other? Have we lost the understanding of being “all in this together”? Lancaster city needs federal, state and county assistance now more than ever. Action or inaction today will set the tone for years ahead. We cannot turn our backs on the people who show up every day to answer the call.

The impact on local essential services will have a far-reaching negative impact on every other economic recovery effort — and it will last long after we have a vaccine for COVID-19. We learned this a decade ago but seem to have amnesia. Just look around us right here in central Pennsylvania. How well have our sister cities bounced back?

The City of Lancaster has taken actions to reduce costs — these aren’t new. The Lancaster City Bureau of Fire reduced the number of firefighters by 43 positions and the Lancaster City Bureau of Police reduced staffing levels by 33 sworn officer positions over the past several decades to manage our structural deficit and lack of appropriate revenue tools. We’ve held the line on spending and reduced health care costs.

Last month, the city furloughed 69 employees to cut costs. And it continues to look for more ways to reduce expenses while ensuring public safety.

We’re proud that even while the City of Lancaster is suffering, we are finding ways to support social service partners and to push for public health solutions like contact tracing. We are contributing to the reopening of our economy through support for small business owners. Support for small business and local government must be as robust — if not more — than what the federal government is doing for Fortune 500 companies.

We need help to continue to do our jobs. Our request to our elected officials in Washington, D.C. — and Harrisburg, and right here in Lancaster County — is simple: Please help us recover and support public safety at a time when revenues are plummeting. If there was ever a time to put aside politics and focus on doing the right thing, it is now.

Scott Little is chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Fire. Jarrad Berkihiser is chief of the Lancaster City Bureau of Police.