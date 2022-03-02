Can legislators draw fair maps?

Sometimes. With great difficulty.

State Sens. Kim Ward and Jay Costa and state Rep. Joanna McClinton demonstrated their willingness to negotiate, compromise and work with a nonpartisan chair to yield new Pennsylvania House and Senate maps that will serve the commonwealth well for the decade ahead.

The final maps show that it’s possible to balance concern for incumbents with traditional redistricting criteria, provide representation for minority communities and yield maps that limit partisan bias.

We applaud them for putting partisan rancor aside long enough to get the job done.

We also note that the choice of chair had much to do with the success of the 2021-22 Legislative Reapportionment Commission. The Pennsylvania Supreme Court could have chosen a more partisan chair, but didn’t. And the chosen chair could have chosen a more partisan approach, but didn’t. We celebrate the work of Mark Nordenberg and his team in shepherding a very partisan process to an outcome much more aligned with constitutional criteria than maps of the past few decades.

However, the legislative process for the congressional map was far less successful. Despite the show of public hearings and a platform housed on a partisan website, there was no transparency in the selection of a proposed map, no bipartisan negotiation in adjusting that map and no vote from the minority party in support of the final map.

Should legislators draw district maps? Most democratic nations say no. It’s a conflict of interest. No other major democracy allows it.

For decades, groups like the League of Women Voters, Common Cause and Committee of Seventy have been asking for a less partisan redistricting process.

Fair Districts PA was formed in 2016 to encourage focused advocacy for an independent citizens redistricting commission.

But despite having more co-sponsors than any other bills in recent legislative sessions, and despite resolutions of support from counties and municipalities representing more than 70% of the population of Pennsylvania, proposed bills were never given a vote.

The argument from state legislative leaders, who blocked every effort was this: Legislators, and legislators alone, should be the ones to draw the maps.

Those leaders had the opportunity to show a watching public that legislators can collaborate, negotiate and draw fair maps for the people of Pennsylvania.

But state House Republican leaders are now loudly proclaiming the opposite.

State House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff insists that the Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s House map is a Democratic gerrymander. He has appealed both the House and Senate maps. He has also asked to use current maps for the 2022 election, thus proposing extreme underrepresentation of regions that have seen significant growth.

State House Government Committee Chair Seth Grove insists that the Legislature did its very best in the most transparent process ever for congressional redistricting, heaping blame on Gov. Tom Wolf. The bar for that was so low as to be nonexistent. As Wolf rightly noted in his veto message, “repeated promises of bipartisanship were only kept to the extent that several Republican members of the House of Representatives crossed the aisle to vote against this unfair map.”

Despite these state House leaders’ repeated insistence that legislators alone should draw the lines, they’ve now ensured that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court is likely to have the final say on all of Pennsylvania’s maps (unless the U.S. Supreme Court intervenes).

States like Michigan and California, which have moved to genuinely independent citizens commissions, are now celebrating new maps while Pennsylvania waits for court decisions. Meanwhile, we lament yet another round of legislative dysfunction and increasing partisan gridlock.

Throughout the hearing on Feb. 18, Pennsylvania’s high court judges said, repeatedly, “We did not choose this role, and we hope not to find ourselves here again.”

We share their frustration and know better ways are possible. If you’re wondering how we can avoid this disruptive redistricting roller coaster a decade from now, join Fair Districts PA in asking for an independent citizens commission. And plan to vote for legislative candidates who support that essential reform.

Carol Kuniholm is the chair of Fair Districts PA, a nonpartisan, citizen-led coalition working to stop gerrymandering.