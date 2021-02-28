On March 4, 1857, Lancaster’s own James Buchanan delivered his inaugural address from the steps of the U.S. Capitol. The sunny day matched the optimistic tone of Buchanan’s speech. Possessed of considerably less prognosticating power than Punxsutawney Phil, he was sure that his election had helped to solve the problem of slavery.

Buchanan looked forward to a verdict in a pending U.S. Supreme Court case that he thought would once and for all decide the question of slavery in the expanding Union. “To their decision, in common with all good citizens,” Buchanan promised, “I shall cheerfully submit.”

Two days later, Chief Justice Roger B. Taney issued his opinion in the infamous Dred Scott case. In it, Taney found that Dred Scott — a slave who claimed he should be a free man because he had been taken to a free state — had no right to sue for his freedom because he wasn’t a citizen. In Taney’s eyes, African Americans weren’t really Americans at all. Whatever bandage Buchanan had thought his election had applied to our wounds was ripped off.

Buchanan viewed the conflict over slavery as a regional one that the federal government did not have the capacity to solve. He didn’t understand the fundamental nature of the disagreement.

Confederate Vice President Alexander Stephens explained just how deep the division was in his 1861 “Cornerstone Speech.” In it, Stephens rejected the Declaration of Independence’s contention that “all men are created equal.” He went on to state: “Our new government is founded upon exactly the opposite idea; its foundations are laid, its corner-stone rests, upon the great truth that the negro is not equal to the white man; that slavery subordination to the superior race is his natural and normal condition.”

The Confederates would not just make war on the free states or the federal government; they made war on the very idea upon which America was founded.

Fighting two battles

Another one of Lancaster County’s native sons did understand what was at stake. Stephen A. Swails — the child of a Black father and white mother — was born in Columbia in 1832. By the time he was 8 his family had moved to Manheim to avoid the race riots that had plagued their hometown.

By the time the Civil War started, Swails had moved to New York and it was there he enlisted in the 54th Massachusetts Colored Infantry. He would fight two battles — one against the prejudice of his own army and another against the Confederacy.

Black soldiers in the Civil War served in segregated units. Swails enlisted in the 54th with the expectation that Black soldiers could not become officers. However, Swails and his comrades did expect that they would be paid the same as white troops and in this they would soon be disappointed. The War Department reneged on its promise of equal pay — at that time $13 a month for a white private. Instead they offered $10 a month; $3 of that could be deducted for clothing. The men of the 54th refused even that meager amount until the time they would receive equal pay. Horrified, Massachusetts Gov. John Albion Andrew persuaded the Legislature to appropriate enough to cover the difference between what the federal government was willing to pay and what it had promised.

The men of the 54th were grateful for the gesture but insulted that others thought they were holding out for more money rather than making a stand on principle. They stood firm until June 1864 when Congress passed a law funding equal pay for Black soldiers and granting retroactive pay to those who had been freemen at the time of their enlistment.

Glory on the battlefield

Lack of pay didn’t keep the 54th out of the fighting. On July 18, 1863, the regiment was assigned to lead the attack on Fort Wagner — one of a ring of forts protecting Charleston Harbor in South Carolina. The attack was probably doomed from the start.

A captain of the 54th described Fort Wagner as “the strongest single earthwork known in the history of warfare” and the only approach to it was a strip of land between a marsh and the sea so narrow that when the tide came in soldiers had to wade knee-deep through the ocean.

The 54th attacked in the evening, and despite suffering enormous casualties, some of its members made it to the fort wall. There they would earn the glory that became the title of the well-known 1989 movie about the regiment. Col. Robert Gould Shaw, their commanding officer, would be shot and killed leading his men up the fort’s sloping wall.

William Carney would plant the regimental flag at the top of the parapet and then retrieve it at the cost of being wounded twice. His actions were the first for which a Black man received the Medal of Honor. Sgt. Swails made it to the top of the wall in the company of two white officers — one of whom was killed and the other mortally wounded.

Soldier ‘of superior merit’

After Fort Wagner, Swails continued his outstanding service to his country. He sustained a severe head wound at the Battle of Olustee in Florida, where the actions of the 54th prevented a defeat from becoming a rout.

Swails’ bravery in the battle was one of the reasons Gov. Andrew recommended him for promotion to second lieutenant. Although some Black men who served as chaplains and surgeons had already received commissions, Swails’ promotion would be the first as a line officer that would put him in the delicate position of being able to give orders to white troops. The War Department initially balked and inquired if Swails might be of “African descent.” When this was confirmed, his request for a commission was disapproved.

Swails’ friends continued their support for his promotion. Gov. Andrew wrote this to the secretary of war: “Sergeant Swails, although not of entire Caucasian blood, is a man of character and intelligence, a soldier of superior merit, and a gentleman, and worthy of the recognition of gentlemen.”

Swails received his commission but at the cost of others diminishing his African heritage. He would be promoted to first lieutenant after being wounded a second time near the end of the war.

A great patriot

The service of Swails and the nearly 200,000 Black soldiers who fought in the Civil War was critical to its successful outcome.

Although the North rejected eager Black recruits at the start of the conflict on the basis that it was a “white man’s war,” the example set by regiments like the 54th changed minds. As the war progressed, Gen. Ulysses S. Grant encouraged the formation of more Black units.

The South — already outnumbered — was forced to consider granting some slaves their freedom if they would join the rebel cause. Confederate Gen. Howell Cobb expressed what the recruitment of Black soldiers would mean for the Confederacy: “If slaves make good soldiers, our whole theory of slavery is wrong.”

Nevertheless, Confederate President Jefferson Davis — on the advice of Gen. Robert E. Lee himself — signed the “Negro Soldier Law” allowing slaves to be recruited into the Confederate Army.

Even before the Civil War ended, Swails and his comrades had proved that the “whole theory of slavery” was wrong and destroyed the very idea on which the Confederacy was founded.

Lately, there has been a lot of talk about removing statues as a way of reckoning with America’s past, but surely such a reckoning requires some additions as well as subtractions. I would like to suggest that Lancaster County find a suitable location to honor 1st Lt. Stephen Atkins Swails — America’s first Black line officer and one of the greatest patriots ever to call our county home.

Jeffrey L. Hudson is a former social studies teacher at Lampeter-Strasburg High School. He’s also co-producer of a podcast called “History, Politics and Beer.”