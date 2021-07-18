Humans are the noise generators of the universe.

From the machines we run, to the talking and yelling, to the 24 hours of varyingly frenetic activity, it is hard to find a place of quiet retreat. Some even find that really quiet places bother them because they hint at isolation, aloneness.

C.S. Lewis was a lifelong bachelor until he fell deeply in love, a thing he never felt was possible. He married, and within a few years, his wife died of metastatic breast cancer. Lewis wrote about his decimated soul in “A Grief Observed,” a remarkably candid look at his journey.

Early on, he wrote that he wanted people around but they should talk to each other, not to him. The presence of others, even the hushed sounds of their conversation, was comforting. He was not alone, but wanted to be “left alone.”

Sometimes nature does speak in hushed tones: the gentle zephyr of the breeze, the subtle babbling of a brook, the rustle of leaves, the song of a bird. One warm summer evening when the air conditioning was off and the windows open, I heard a splashing in the Conestoga River near our home. Several more splashes were followed by sounds of shaking. A deer, having forded the river, was drying off. In the quiet of the evening, these are the sounds that soothe the soul.

Unfortunately, the sounds of what we call civilization are usually more jarring. Transportation noise, factories turning out myriad stuff, people hustling and bustling, horns blaring, tires screeching. It’s enough to make us long for silence, like the prophet Elijah longing to hear the voice of God. Elijah discovered God was not in the strong wind, nor in the earthquake, nor the fire, but in a soft whisper. In the silence, we can really hear.

The pandemic has been many things, most of them destructive. But not all. Estimates reported in scientific journals suggest that noise pollution dropped by as much as 50% during COVID-19 lockdowns. Air pollution also dropped (all those cars not commuting and other gasoline product consumers shut down). Even the oceans were quieter. At the very least this can remind us that limiting noise pollution is a — you’ll pardon the pun — sound practice.

Of course, some environments became noisier. Homes with children in them, instead of in school, became noisier. (This comes under the heading of “mixed blessing.”) We cannot escape the fact that upsides have downsides, and they often are not equal.

The more noise there is in an environment, the harder it is to concentrate. Parts of the brain that dampen the noise cannot be used for processing information for tasks.

Years ago, I read a study on the reading abilities of children living in a New York City high-rise apartment building. Noise decreased as you moved from the lower to higher floors, and average reading ability was higher on the top floors than the bottom floors. Living close to the expressway has its costs. Silence is beneficial.

As with everything else in life, some want more, some are happier with less and most are somewhere in the middle. When is the porridge “just right”? It’s your call.

Perhaps as Ecclesiastes puts it, “There is a time to keep silent and a time to speak.” Some people like background music, some prefer TV noise. We strive to do what works best for each of us.

Still, we can make the case that there is too much going on too much of the time.

American Quaker poet John Greenleaf Whittier, one in the pantheon of 19th-century poets, wrote a long poem disparaging the use of soma, an intoxicating drink derived from a plant of disputed identity. He linked the use of the drug to people’s tendencies to engage in “feverish ways,” and proclaimed the need for an approach more in keeping with his Quaker roots. At least five of the stanzas of the poem “The Brewing of Soma” became the well-known hymn, “Dear Lord and Father of Mankind.”

The fourth stanza may speak to all of us in times that are particularly frenetic:

Drop thy still dews of quietness till all our strivings cease;

Take from our souls the strain and stress,

And let our ordered lives confess

The beauty of thy peace.

We do better with regular doses of the “still dews of quietness.”

A pandemic lesson? Let’s hope we can soften the noise without a pandemic prod.

Bruce Wittmaier, Ph.D., is a retired clinical psychologist, a sometime writer and speaker, and a resident of Lancaster city.