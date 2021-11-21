College tuition costs are steadily rising, causing some students to drown in debt for many years after attending school. This financial burden causes them to get a later start in societal traditions that are considered necessary.

For example, school debt can make it so these students get a later start on buying a house, having children and beginning their own lives.

And if a student doesn’t want to go to a traditional college, they are often not made aware of their options going forward — oftentimes being forced into a full college education that they have no interest in.

Children and teenagers are taught by society that going to a four-year school will lead you to a successful career that is enjoyable, but this is not the case for everyone.

In order for students to thrive in the real world and be prepared for their future, they need to be fully informed of their future options, and college tuition costs need to be lowered in some way.

As children grow older, the concept of college is a topic often mentioned and the pressure to attend a good school increases. Although many students wish to go to college and study to further their education, the financial burden that comes with attending some top-tier institutions can be overwhelming.

The average yearly Pennsylvania public college costs are $13,510 for in-state students and $18,252 for out-of-state students, according to the website College Tuition Compare.

In contrast, the average for an in-state, private college tuition in Pennsylvania is $36,492 per year, according to CollegeCalc.org.

Keep in mind that these numbers are just tuition and do not include other costs, such as room and board. Tuition costs have more than doubled since the 1980s and can cause long-term consequences for students.

For a low-income student, the financial aid opportunities are often minimal and can limit their choices.

On the other hand, if students do not want to attend a four-year college, they are in many cases not informed of the different options that are available to them. These options include trade schools, community colleges and specialty schools.

These schooling options are not mentioned by adults as frequently because of the supposed stigma that causes some to wrongly consider them lesser options. This means students can be pressured by those around them to attend a traditional four-year school for the true “college experience.” This pressure and lack of knowledge can force them into long years of schooling, only to be later dropped into a career that they do not enjoy.

In order to help students in the future, colleges must find a way to increase financial aid for students in need, and secondary schools must raise awareness of other schooling options available to graduates.

High school advisers must help students realize what different options are out there for them.

In addition, if college were less expensive, it would make Americans more educated and increase the opportunities available to all young people.

By decreasing college expenses and heightening awareness of noncollege options, students may be able to graduate with less stress and anxiety about their futures in the real world.

Leanna Strouse is in the 12th grade at Warwick High School.