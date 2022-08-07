On June 24, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its 1973 controversial landmark decision on Roe v. Wade, rightfully returning the issue of abortion to the authority of individual states. It marks the end of a 49-year era, wherein more than 63 million unborn infants perished in the United States, according to an analysis by the National Right to Life Committee.

During those years, Supreme Court justices, administrations and legislatures have come and gone; medical advancements and technology have changed and developed; and the divide in public opinion has become deeper and more sharply defined. Many things have changed, but our stand to protect human life and affirm the value and dignity of all people did not. It did not begin in 1973 with Roe, and it certainly is not diminished now that Roe has been overturned.

Since the June 24 ruling, abortion-rights supporters have made clear their desire to make the right to abortion the law of the land. They will not give up until abortion receives the same recognition and constitutional protection given to other human rights, such as freedom of speech and freedom of religion. They do not extend this same concern to the infants who are aborted each year.

Abortion-rights supporters set the rights of the mother against the rights of her child. They objectify the unborn child as merely “potential life,” a nonperson not worthy of the fundamental human rights, protection and due process guaranteed all Americans. The woman’s rights always win.

Objectifying babies as nothing more than “potential life” is mind-boggling, considering what we know about a baby during gestation. At about six weeks, a baby’s heart begins to beat. At eight weeks, the baby has fingers and toes. By 16 weeks, the baby’s body is fully formed, the heart is pumping, tiny muscles are getting stronger, and coordinated arm and leg movements begin to happen. The baby is fully alive and fully human.

The Declaration of Independence eloquently states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

The right to life is purposely listed first, because without life, no other rights have meaning. We cannot long survive as a free nation when some citizens have the power to decide whether other citizens or classes of citizens have the right to live. I say this as a concerned parent of an adult child named Jessica who has a significant intellectual disability.

We cannot diminish the value of any category of human life without diminishing the value of all human life. A baby has a right to his or her life, regardless of whether the baby is in the womb or in his or her mother’s arms.

Without a doubt, an unwanted pregnancy presents very real and critical challenges for many women. Women seek abortion for reasons related to health, finances, personal relationships, education or career, or difficulty caring for another dependent child. These are not small or insignificant matters, but abortion is a horribly inadequate solution.

No matter how safe a procedure or abortion facility might be, every abortion results in the death of a child and puts the mother at risk physically, emotionally and psychologically.

Better solutions exist. There is no such thing as an unwanted child; many American families are waiting to adopt. Women with high-risk pregnancies can seek lifesaving medical care in every single state. An estimated 3,000 pregnancy resource centers in the United States provide medical, emotional, financial and educational support and resources to assist women with immediate and ongoing needs related to unexpected pregnancy, at no or low cost to the woman.

As a Christian, I believe God sets apart human life as unique and valuable since it bears his image. Because this is true, God commands all human life be preserved and protected. We believe human life begins within the womb, where God personally and sovereignly superintends the growth and development of each child. We believe we are called to compassionately care for the mother and the father by providing them with the resources they need to bring their child to life and beyond.

Our job after Roe is the same as always: to protect human life and affirm the dignity and worth of every human being. We must be advocates of all that is right and good and true and act mercifully for the welfare of others. May we do so unflinchingly with grace-filled courage, wisdom and love.

Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.