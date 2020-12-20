In the weeks since Election Day, the vulnerability of American democracy has been made manifest to all but those who willfully choose to ignore it.

Though that vulnerability is now more acute than at any moment in recent memory, it is not an entirely new condition. Nor is it solely the result of Donald Trump’s rise to power. Nevertheless, the fate of American democracy rests, in no small measure, on how the Republican Party chooses to function in the post-Trump era.

Even before Trump descended the escalator in his gilded tower to announce his bid for the presidency in 2015, political scientists had already begun to speak of a “democratic recession” in the West. Though there is an academic debate about how much support for democracy has declined, it is obvious that democracy is under stress around the world.

As a recent report from the Centre for the Future of Democracy at the University of Cambridge in England concluded, “dissatisfaction with democracy among the citizens of developed countries has increased from a third to half of all individuals, while in transitional democracies in Africa and Latin American, a growing majority is also discontent with their system of governance.”

Strain of polarization

There are multiple reasons for this dissatisfaction, including transformations in the media environment that have fragmented nations and a host of insecurities produced by globalization, many of which are rooted in long-held prejudices and antagonisms. As much as any other factor, however, political polarization is putting tremendous strain on virtually all democratic systems.

Recent scholarship into the causes and consequences of polarization has produced some disturbing findings. For instance, a new paper by Matthew Graham and Milan Svolik of Yale University shows that American citizens are quite eager to sacrifice democratic principles if, in return, they can achieve the policy ends they prefer. That is, they’ll happily vote for a candidate who violates democratic procedures if they agree with that candidate’s policy agenda. Not surprisingly, Graham and Svolik found that voters’ willingness to accept this trade-off increases as polarization increases.

Polarization, in other words, “undermines the public’s ability to serve as a democratic check.”

We may be loath to admit this but there is ample evidence that voters’ attitudes are shaped significantly by the political leaders they support. Thus, leaders in both parties have an obligation to embrace democratic principles and adhere to democratic norms. If they don’t, it is highly unlikely the voters will constrain them.

Indeed, Jennifer McCoy, of Georgia State University, and Murat Somer, of Koç University in Istanbul, have argued that democracy becomes endangered “when the polarizing parties engage in aggressive discourse and behavior that delegitimize their opponents and the political system.” As political leaders exaggerate the differences between the parties, voters begin to believe that the loss of power is an existential threat to the country they love. When those are the stakes, many voters will conclude that a little authoritarianism might not be so bad.

Assault on US democracy

This is why the fealty of so many Republican elected officials to Trump is of grave concern. All but a handful of Republican members of Congress remained silent while the president brought one absurd, and unsuccessful, election lawsuit after another; pressured governors, secretaries of state and state legislators to disregard the certified election results in their states; and spread misinformation and lies about election administration and procedures.

In so doing, these elected officials have allowed such behavior to become less abnormal and less alarming. As political scientists Daniel Ziblatt and Steven Levitsky note in their excellent book “How Democracies Die,” as the “soft guardrails of democracy” are discarded, “the zone of acceptable political behavior expands, giving rise to discourse and action that could imperil democracy.”

Of course, many Republican Party leaders and elected officials have gone far beyond remaining silent in the face of Trump’s assault on democracy. They have actively sought ways to overturn the result of the November election. For example, 126 of the 196 Republican members of the U.S. House of Representatives, including seven of the nine Republican representatives from Pennsylvania, signed a legal brief in support of a farcical lawsuit by the state of Texas asking the U.S. Supreme Court to invalidate the electoral votes of Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

There also have been calls — including those from dozens of Pennsylvania Republican state legislators — for Congress to reject certified electoral votes when the joint session of Congress meets on Jan. 6 to officially count those votes. Others have implored state legislators to reclaim the ability to appoint electors directly, something quite likely illegal in virtually all states once the election has occurred. Fortunately, Republican leadership in the Pennsylvania Legislature realized that was a step too far and refused to attempt it.

But what if they hadn’t come to such a realization? More worrisome, what if President-elect Joe Biden’s victory hinged on only one state, like Pennsylvania, rather than resting on a cushion of two or three states? With one state determining the outcome, we could expect party leaders in that state, if not from around the country, to employ every conceivable tactic — legal or not — to win.

Need to accept defeat

When democracy dies, those killing it do not admit to their crime. No politician is likely to say, “I know we lost fair and square, but we want power so we’re going to do whatever it takes to get it.” Instead, they’ll rationalize their behavior: “Votes for the other party were fraudulent,” they’ll say, or “the election was stolen,” despite the fact that no reliable evidence can be provided for such fraud or theft. When such claims can’t be substantiated, they’ll interpret laws in outlandish ways, hoping that they’ll get other political actors, like judges, to acquiesce in their distorted legal reasoning.

If we are to maintain a stable democracy, we must have two parties committed to democratic principles. Among the most fundamental of those principles is a willingness to accept defeat. But it is also critical to defend institutions of government, to make voting as accessible as possible, and to implement, and follow, neutral rules for political competition. At this point, can we conclude unequivocally that the leadership of the Republican Party is committed to these principles? Will they, for example, resist the urge to impose restrictions on the voting process, making it more difficult for some voters to cast a ballot?

As we move into the post-Trump era, the choices made by the Republican Party will indicate whether we can maintain a healthy two-party democracy. In the coming months, we must all insist that political leaders — of both parties, to be sure, but of the Republican Party in particular — put democracy above the fortunes of their party.

Stephen K. Medvic is the Honorable and Mrs. John C. Kunkel Professor of Government at Franklin & Marshall College.