It is impossible to grasp the sweep of 96 years of anyone’s life, let alone the life of a monarch who was the longest serving in British history. Queen Elizabeth II was the head of state who boasted the least and lasted the longest.

She was the head of state for 15 territories and the figurehead of the Commonwealth, a voluntary association of 56 independent countries, most of which once were under British rule. Some 2.5 billion people live in Commonwealth countries.

Less understood was the queen’s role as figurehead of a national Church of England and its global Anglican Communion of some 90 million faithful. Ironically, for most of Queen Elizabeth’s life, the church of which she was the supreme governor did not ordain women.

Her coronation in June 1953 was not only political, but infused with symbolism that reaches back into the Middle Ages and even the pages of Scripture. She was anointed for her sovereign role by the archbishop of Canterbury in much the same way a priest is ordained: with the anointing of her hands with holy oil as one of many symbols like the orb, scepter and crown, signaling that all she did was to be under the authority of God and by God’s grace.

She ruled not by might, but by humility and steadfast attentiveness to her spiritual and constitutional duties. No one can understand what sustained and inspired her reign without understanding how profound her faith in God was. How she saw herself as utterly dependent upon the consoling power of prayer and how entirely trusting in God’s mercy and grace she was. She always spoke of her faith in her annual Christmas Day broadcasts with a quiet confidence that we’d all do well to emulate in a world of sectarian point-scoring.

Duty and destiny

That she was a woman who had not been born to be queen, but literally had monarchy thrust upon her at age 25 when her father died, is part of the remarkable mix of humility and majesty that she always carried with her. A friend watched the coronation on TV as a boy with his mother. Bewildered by her tears, he asked why she was crying. She replied, “We are seeing history, we are watching duty and destiny meet.”

This intensity of her vocational calling and mine was connected at my own ordination as a priest in the Church of England, where I served from 1995 to 2008. My ordination vows included promising to pray for the divine majesty of the sovereign and the royal family as well as “pledging allegiance to Her Majesty the Queen, her heirs and successors according to law, so help me God.”

In 1559, Queen Elizabeth I sought to settle the bitter and long-running religious conflicts that followed King Henry VIII’s break from the Roman Catholic Church. She assumed both spiritual and temporal authority as “supreme governor” of the Church of England. The queen’s role as “defender of the faith” became part of the subtle British constitutional establishment. So my authority as a priest was shaped by God, by the church and by the crown.

As reflected in a book titled “The Servant Queen and the King She Serves,” for which Queen Elizabeth II wrote the foreword, Scripture and the Christian tradition make plain that good governance and healthy authority in a nation are part of God’s will and mercy. They are essential for the ordering and flourishing of the human family. As a good sovereign, Queen Elizabeth II served the King of kings and the Prince of Peace. It was always a mystical joy to worship in her company and pray in her presence at Westminster Abbey. One felt the presence of history, the communion of saints and a holistic sense of national and even global unity in praying with her.

A plain and steady faith

Our family and community lives were woven around Her Majesty’s life celebrations and life. I remember my daughter on my shoulders as we watched the queen pass and wave to crowds from the state carriage on formal occasions. We watched her proudly review the troops and their colors on parade and take their salute.

I attended enormous garden parties at Buckingham Palace that always included representatives of the church and the military, as well as health care workers and representatives of charities that the queen served as patron. Each summer, her garden party guest lists always included thousands whose lives were devoted to service both great and small — those whose sacrifices might otherwise be overlooked in a celebrity culture.

My last role in London was as an international adviser to Archbishop of Canterbury Rowan Williams, whose own close relationship with the queen meant his Lambeth Palace staff were often connected with her Buckingham Palace staff. My last day with his office was spent at the queen’s home at Buckingham Palace with hundreds of bishops from across the world and their spouses, in a gathering at which she affirmed their ministries, as they did hers.

None of these encounters could be described as “up close and personal.” She had few such relationships outside of her family. Yet it did not matter the distance from which I or any of us regarded her. All of us who wanted one had a rich relationship to her, because of all that she represented in faith, hope and love.

In a world mired with conflict, political vanity and sectarianism, Queen Elizabeth II became a great matriarch of a nation. She began the work of unraveling centuries of racism and subjugation by resetting post-colonial relationships in the Commonwealth. This work must continue.

The queen experienced the joys and sorrows of family life and the frailties of aging and loss in the full glare of the most intrusive media in the world. All the while, she wore a crown topped with a cross to symbolize that her sovereignty was always under the reign of Christ as her King.

Queen Elizabeth II’s faith was plain and steady. In a life often gilded and grand, she was always truly humble and fully trusting of God. She looked beyond all the fleeting power and principalities of this world.

Now we look to her son, her heir and successor, King Charles III. How he inhabits his new authority with his lifelong faith, hope and love will of course be different from his mother. He will bring his own gifts and God’s grace to his reign. The new king learned well and long from his mother. The queen is dead. Long live the king.

The Rev. David W. Peck is the 23rd rector of Saint James Episcopal Church in Lancaster. Prior to his arrival in 2008 from the United Kingdom, he served the Archbishop of Canterbury, Rowan Williams, at Lambeth Palace as his secretary for international development.

Saint James Episcopal Church, 119 North Duke St., Lancaster, will hold a special evensong at 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, in honor of Queen Elizabeth II.