Adult concerns about the amount of time young people spend on smartphones and other technological devices extend to Amish teenagers, some of whom are as tech-savvy as the average “English” teen.

Writing in the June issue of The Diary, a publication of the Old Order churches produced in Kirkwood, Isaac L. Stoltzfus says he believes Lancaster County’s 108 Amish youth groups would profit more from studying the Bible and their families’ ancestry than “letting technology use interfere with good face to face communication.”

Stoltzfus, who lives in Gordonville, says young people should be able to trace their last names and their mothers’ last names back to when their families came to America.

That genealogical reference rings true.

Amish youths may not yet know the names of all their ancestors, but it is the Scribbler’s experience that Amish elders know not only the names of their many ancestors but the names of their numerous descendants and their cousins and their cousins’ cousins. Amish prize knowing not only names but details about relatives’ lives.

This intense interest in family is transferred from one generation to the next. Limited by abbreviated formal education, most adult Amish may know little about areas such as advanced science, but they know the names, relationships and essential life stories of hundreds of relatives. So, eventually, will their children, despite the lure of technology.

Another mare

Ruth N. Hannun read last Sunday’s account of Confederate Gen. John B. Gordon returning a “Pennsylvania Dutchman’s mare” after he pleaded for it in a colorful way.

“I know another story just like that,’’ says Hannun, who lives in Manheim Township.

The Rev. Samuel L. Roth, Hannun’s great grandfather, lived near Spring Grove, southwest of York city. When Gordon's troops marched through York County in the summer of 1863, they also stole Roth’s prized mare.

Gordon discussed this incident in his “Reminiscences of the Civil War,’’ in which he also talked about the Dutchman’s mare. York County historian Scott Mingus related Gordon’s story in a 2008 internet blog.

According to Mingus, when Roth, a Mennonite minister, discovered that his mare had been taken, he vowed to challenge Gordon himself to return the horse.

This he did on June 30, 1863. Gordon not only agreed to return the mare to Roth but instructed his adjutant to escort the horse and minister back to Roth's home. There Roth extended an invitation to the adjutant to dine with his family.

Once again, America's most uncivil war for a brief time turned civil.

Plaque survives

The June 26 Scribbler column quoted a LongCrest staff member as not knowing the location of an old plaque that had hung above the fireplace at the former Long Home at North West End and Marietta avenues.

The staff member apparently did not search far. The plaque, which noted that the Long Home was originally intended as a residence for white women only, still hangs on a wall in the old Long Home building, now renovated as community rooms for LongCrest.

Deb Oesch, of Lititz, says she spotted the plaque as she toured the building several weeks ago.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler'' column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.