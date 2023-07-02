The U.S. Supreme Court case Groff v. DeJoy, involving former Lancaster County post office employee Gerald Groff, recalls earlier debates over Sunday mail that put Pennsylvania in the spotlight.

Groff refused to work on Sundays, saying it went against his Christian faith; his lawyers asked the high court to reexamine a 45-year-old ruling that said employers should meet a person’s religious needs only if it doesn’t cause the company an “undue hardship.” The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Thursday in Groff’s favor, declaring that “an employer must show that the burden of granting an accommodation would result in substantial increased costs in relation to the conduct of its particular business.”

From their beginning, U.S. post offices were open seven days a week. Unlike today, mail was not delivered directly to homes. Rather, people came to the post office to pick up their mail and, very often, paid for the postage. Much mail was delivered at the recipient’s expense as “c.o.d.” or “collect on delivery.”

In the name of equality, the postmaster general had instructed post offices to transact business daily. Outlying communities should not have to wait until Mondays to receive mail that citizens in more central locations got on Sundays.

That order did not sit well with everyone.

In 1809, Hugh Wylie was the postmaster in Washington, Pennsylvania, a small city southwest of Pittsburgh. A Presbyterian elder, Wylie was disciplined by his church and suspended from communion for selling postage and delivering mail on Sundays.

Wylie was caught between the demands of his church and the requirements of his job.

President James Madison was not sympathetic. No one was forced to be a postmaster and those who took the job knew it involved Sunday labor. Madison and U.S. Postmaster General Gideon Granger asked Congress to formalize the postal rule into law, which Congress did. Now, by federal statute, every post office had to conduct business for at least one hour a day, every day, no excuses.

Presbyterians across the country swung into action, petitioning Congress to repeal the law. Interestingly, they used the U.S. Postal Service, including its Sunday delivery service, to promote the campaign and collect petition signatures. But the campaign failed to move Congress.

A new campaign gathered steam a decade later and in 1828 saw the formation of the General Union for the Promotion of the Christian Sabbath, focused on ending mandated Sunday mail delivery.

Pastors around the country complained of the disruption caused by Sunday mail. When the carrier arrived in town midmorning and blew his bugle, all the men attending church would get up and head to the post office. They would pay collect-on-delivery postage, gather their newspapers and letters, and begin swapping news. Meanwhile, only women and children were left to hear the second half of the sermon.

By May 1829, the General Union had presented Congress with 467 petitions, and a year later, nearly a thousand more arrived on Capitol Hill, all demanding an end to required Sunday mail delivery.

Pennsylvania was a hotbed of debate in part because its churches were divided on the matter. British-rooted traditions, including Presbyterians, Episcopalians and Baptists, saw themselves as the nation’s cultural custodians. They were incensed that federal law was not reflecting their Sunday values.

On the other side were Pennsylvania German churches. As ethnic minorities, they feared policy being dictated by a cultural majority. Lutherans and German Reformed folks (the latter being the antecedents of the United Church of Christ congregations in our region) objected to the General Union’s efforts.

Counterpetitions from 1829 and 1830 drawn up by Pennsylvania Germans in Lancaster, Lebanon and Berks Counties asserted that while the importance of Sunday worship was “too obvious to be questioned,” efforts to make public policy conform to particular denominational convictions were “steps towards the attainment of an object fatal to religious freedom — the union of civil and ecclesiastical authority.” The stories handed down by their forebears, who had been drawn to Pennsylvania’s pluralism, left them “admonished by the wails of nations and the groans of oppressed people” to be wary of the precedent that would be set should the General Union prevail.

In the end, the second anti-Sunday mail campaign also failed. In the decades that followed, some post offices did stop delivering mail on Sunday but remained open to send and receive telegrams, becoming part of a public-private partnership with commercial telegraph companies.

Post offices remained open seven days a week until 1912 when, in a fit of civil service labor reform, the government closed them on Sundays to give postal employees a six-day workweek.

The specific legal issues in Groff v. DeJoy are not exactly the same as those hotly debated in the 1800s. But history reminds us that debates over how to balance personal beliefs and the public good are long-standing, and that how individuals and communities prioritize competing values often stems from whether they see the state’s role as bolstering majority will or minority rights. In a pluralistic society, that debate will not soon be settled.

Steven M. Nolt, Ph.D., is the director of the Young Center for Anabaptist and Pietist Studies and a professor of history and Anabaptist studies at Elizabethtown College.