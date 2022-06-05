About 100 people have been executed via the death penalty in the United States over the past five years, with more executions scheduled for this year.

The death penalty, in my view, is not an effective solution to the problems it is trying to fix. Additionally, it is unfair and potentially puts innocent people at risk.

Capital punishment is a worldwide dilemma that society must be better-informed about in order to bring change and justice for those negatively affected by it.

A report by the American Civil Liberties Union notes, “States that have death penalty laws do not have lower crime rates or murder rates than states without such laws. And states that have abolished capital punishment show no significant changes in either crime or murder rates.”

According to the ACLU, the argument that the death penalty deters crime has been consistently debunked by scientists and researchers.

A primary reason the death penalty exists is to prevent convicted murderers and criminals from committing more crimes, as well as to protect civilians from them. However, if these criminals were instead sentenced to life without parole, this problem would be fixed without having to take lives.

Death penalty trials and appeals are also more ineffective and expensive when compared to regular trials, according to multiple studies by the Death Penalty Information Center. If all trials for the death penalty were instead trials for a life sentence without parole, much money would be saved.

Another reason the death penalty should be eliminated is that it can be unfair from circumstance to circumstance. A specific example supporting this reasoning comes from the TED Talk “Lessons from death row inmates” by David R. Dow. He discusses ways executions can be stopped by preventing them from happening earlier in the process. To support his claim, he talks about his client, Will, who was on death row.

Will’s father left the family before he was born, and his mother had schizophrenia and chased him and tried to kill him with a kitchen knife when he was 5 five years old. Will then went from family member to family member until he was living, at still a young age, on his own. He joined gangs and eventually ended up taking someone else’s life, which led to him being on death row and then being executed.

I believe this supports the argument that the death penalty is unfair because those on death row can come from very different circumstances. Many inmates on death row had troubled childhoods very similar to Will’s, and they do not deserve to be executed.

The final reason the death penalty is inadequate and should be eliminated is that there is a risk of innocent people being executed.

According to an article by the Death Penalty Information Center in October 2017, “The death penalty carries the inherent risk of executing an innocent person. Since 1973, at least 187 people who had been wrongly convicted and sentenced to death in the U.S. have been exonerated.”

The death penalty is permanent and irreversible. If someone has already been executed and it’s later determined they were innocent, there’s no going back from that.

It could also be that a potentially innocent person doesn’t have enough money to get a quality attorney to fight for them.

Capital punishment is a detrimental, unnecessary system because it is not an effective solution, because it is unfair from circumstance to circumstance and because there is a risk of innocent people being put to death.

Society must be more knowledgeable about the death penalty and its flaws in order to bring forth justice and change.

Coretta Scott King put it best: “An evil deed is not redeemed by an evil deed in retaliation.”

Sam Milheim is in the 10th grade at Conestoga Valley High School. This column was submitted for the Perspective section’s Generation Z(eal) page, which is devoted during the school year to the opinions of Lancaster County students.