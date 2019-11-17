Democratic candidates for president don’t get enough sleep. Here’s why that’s terrifying.
“How many hours of sleep do you get a night?” This was the anodyne question 21 Democratic candidates for president were asked to answer by The New York Times in June.
Many candidates met the question with a sheepish smile.
“Not enough,” said progressive firebrand Sen. Bernie Sanders, implying that he joins the growing echelon of sleep-deprived Americans — more than 60% of the population — who fail to get the eight hours of nightly sleep recommended by the World Health Organization.
Sanders’ answer, albeit alarming, was among the least concerning. He was joined Sen. Kamala Harris and former presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke, both of whom happily confessed to being bereft of sleep by responding with the same ambiguous answer of “not enough.”
But others, including former Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro, were more explicit, offering genuinely perturbing answers. “If I get more than five hours of sleep a night, I’m doing well,” Castro said, appearing to take peculiar pride in his less-than-spectacular sleep regimen.
So what’s the big deal? These candidates align with many Americans who find eight hours of nightly sleep to be an unattainable goal. Even when falling well below the recommended hours of nightly sleep, Americans around the country find a way to vitalize their nebulous, sleep-deprived brains and function when life demands it. One pronounced difference exists, however: Those people aren’t running for president.
Sleep has invariably been an enigmatic aspect of human existence. It is compulsory for all of us (yes, sleep deprivation can kill you), yet ascertaining why this is true has confounded humans since time immemorial. It has stumped even the most vaunted of analysts, including Sigmund Freud, whose seminal treatise, “The Interpretation of Dreams,” attempted to unravel and elucidate the complexities of sleep.
But research spanning the last two decades has helped to explain the mysteries of sleep, allowing humans to unlock the benefits associated with a good night of it — and understand how they might fall victim to the deleterious consequences of trudging onward without it.
Sleep deprivation, or failing to attain a sufficient amount of sleep, has a plethora of adverse effects on humans. Along with increasing the risk of cancer, sleep deprivation precludes the immune system from augmenting its cache of cytokines, a class of proteins that are called upon as combatants when an infection is detected inside the body. Thus, a sleep-deprived body’s immune system may succumb to an infection, whereas a well-rested one may be able to fend it off. Other well-known effects of sleep deprivation include a disequilibration of blood sugar levels, an increased likelihood of coronary arteries being blocked, and a host of short-term deficiencies like imprudent decision-making and difficulty grasping (and subsequently remembering) new concepts.
Unfortunately, many individuals either choose to ignore or aren’t cognizant of the array of adverse effects that sleep deprivation will engender. Thus, when we hear presidential hopefuls acknowledge their insufficient sleep regimens, it should create some genuine concern. That it does not may be a result of America’s indefatigable work ethic: Those who sleep less are busy getting more done, we assume.
Often, however, this is not the case. Even if forgoing sleep means getting more done, those additional accomplishments are not executed as efficiently or as skillfully as possible, and the debilitating costs inflicted on the sleep-renouncer far outweigh any reward.
Candidates such as Sanders, former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren should be especially wary of abrogating their sleep-related responsibilities, given that, as septuagenarians, they are more susceptible to ailments such as sleep apnea that hinder one’s ability to sleep soundly. For her part, Warren stated that she achieves about eight hours of sleep per night, which certainly redounds to her benefit — and maybe even partly accounts for her healthy poll numbers.
Sleep is vital for everyone, yet especially essential to those who aspire to assume the office of the U.S. presidency. The profound weight of presidential duties necessitates an ability to function at optimum levels, both physically and cognitively. Sleep cannot be sacrificed, and this is why, when candidates for president blithely inform you that they are sleep-deprived, you should blanket them with admonishment.
Michael Votano is a sophomore at HACC Lancaster, and a writer for Live Wire, the college’s student publication.