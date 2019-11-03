When Jimmy Carter ran for president in 1976, he made an unconventional decision: to put his Christian faith front and center in his campaign.
He won the presidency by a narrow margin, largely due to support from evangelical voters. But it wasn’t long before conservative Christians developed a distaste for the liberal approaches Carter employed in office.
As a result, Christian voters organized a conservative initiative to undermine Carter’s liberal policies. In the next election, Ronald Reagan bested Carter with traditionalist views that resonated with religious voters. Thus began the modern era’s love affair between politics and religion in America.
This integration of religion — specifically, evangelical Christianity — into America’s political rhetoric has produced a complicated culture in 2019, especially regarding issues like abortion and LGBT rights. But while many Christians are in favor of laws that cater to their specific values, there is something else to consider: our freedom of religion.
You may be thinking, “Exactly, I vote the way I do based on my personal beliefs — that’s the point!” However, this is a narrow-minded view of the true value of religious freedom. Furthermore, it’s inconsistent with the values we boast as Americans. We preach the merits of democracy, as well as political and religious freedom on one hand, but we allow one religion to predominantly influence our political system and dictate our laws.
It might surprise you, but I am a Christian. While I value my personal faith and its principles, I also value the freedoms our country provides. I’d like to keep those freedoms, and I’m sure that other religious groups in our country want those freedoms too.
Sixty-five percent of Americans say that religion is an important part of their daily lives. But guess what? Not all of those people are Christians. So we need to shed self-interest for the greater good.
My personal religious beliefs should not determine political practice, nor should they dictate how other people live their lives. My personal religious beliefs should not be legally applied to others any more than someone else’s religious beliefs should be legally applied to me. This concept, however, is lost in today’s polarized climate.
Thomas Jefferson was an ardent proponent of the separation of church and state. Keeping religion out of politics to benefit the government is usually what comes to mind when considering this phrase. But this wall of separation is necessary to keep the government out of our religions. We should celebrate this separation, as it gives autonomy in practice and allows churches to operate freely.
And yet many religious voters continue to advocate for political involvement, with 47% of evangelical Christians believing that their religious doctrine has too little influence in government. Why? Is it because they truly want to better our society? Or is it a desire for power and control, so they can sleep easier at night?
America was fought for, and built, by those desiring a host of freedoms and liberties, including that of religion. If we believe in America’s foundation, and if we want to preserve its freedoms, we must honor and protect separation of church and state.
Anna Armbruster is in grade 12 at Garden Spot High School.