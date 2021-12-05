Since 1976 when Gallup first produced its honesty and ethics poll, nurses have been the undisputed leaders.

Clearly, when illness or injury strikes, Americans are comfortable entrusting their lives to nurses. Nurses are keenly aware of the trust vested in them — and continually strive to validate their trustworthiness.

To this end, significant advances are being made in solidifying the competence of the nursing profession by requiring minimum educational standards through formal education, continuing education and encouraging certification in specialty areas. Nurses care deeply about improving their competence through education.

Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has made nursing more difficult than ever. And this is taking a toll on nurses.

The science of human caring

Human caring is the characteristic that nurses are perhaps best known for. In the 1980s, caring as a science developed and formalized the way in which nurses fulfill their calling.

Jean Watson is the nurse theorist best known for positing human care as the mode through which nurses accomplish their work. This often comes in the context of a “caring moment” — a spot in time when a deep human connection occurs.

For a person gravely ill with COVID-19, having “a bed” in a hospital means a whole lot more than getting a room with a bed. It also entails the availability of health care services, with nurses being the most visible face of that around-the-clock care.

A fundamental skill in excellent nursing care is the ability to “rescue” a patient. Experienced nurses intuitively recognize patient deterioration and intervene to reverse downward trends. This happens through careful ongoing assessment of all aspects of the way in which therapeutic interventions are interacting with erratic body systems.

In collaboration with pharmacists, respiratory and other therapists, nurses also implement physician orders, assess their effectiveness, report responses and implement any needed revision in a patient’s care plan. As the health of patients improves, nurses use a trust connection to educate patients about their illness and hopefully convince them to adopt needed changes in lifestyle. All of this is backed up by extensive documentation required to withstand scrutiny in a court of law.

Critical care nurses

In the case of a COVID-19 patient in intensive care, nurses competently attend to a patient on a ventilator, a life support machine that supplies oxygen and removes carbon dioxide in an effort to achieve a delicate balance of these gases in a ravaged human body.

Commonly, patients are attached to a dozen-plus tubes and monitoring cables; multiple intravenous infusions and medications are adjusted to maintain blood pressure, urine output and the appropriate level of sedation. Most bedside nurses are adept at reading vascular and cardiac monitors and recognizing subtle changes, distinguishing between normal variants and potentially lethal deviations.

Clad in sweltering personal protective equipment, providing this level of care to patients — particularly those whose condition was preventable by vaccination — has taken an untold toll on the profession. Nurses are physically, mentally and emotionally exhausted — and they are leaving the bedside.

The exit of nurses

Ask any nurse why she or he entered the profession, and you can expect the response to include reference to wanting to care for people, improve their lives and restore health to its maximum potential.

Lately, however, the ongoing tragedy of patient deaths spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic has drained the ability of some nurses to be empathetic.

This happens when they are repeatedly exposed to others’ suffering; live with the risk of making an error in highly stressful environments; and must continuously give of themselves.

Scientific evidence supports these assertions in new surveys that tell roughly the same story.

According to an American Association of Critical-Care Nurses survey of 6,000 acute and critical care nurses, 66% — that’s two-thirds — have considered leaving their positions because of the pandemic.

The survey also found that 67% fear infecting their families; and 92% believe the COVID-19 pandemic “has depleted nurses at their hospitals and, as a result, their careers will be shorter than they intended.”

Significantly, 76% of the nurses surveyed believe unvaccinated patients have destabilized nurses’ physical and mental well-being.

Compassion fatigue

The ultimate problem with destabilized physical and mental well-being is that it can lead to compassion fatigue, which can, in turn, lead to moral distress.

Simply put, this means that a nurse recognizes the decline of her or his ability to provide the kind of care that is at the very core of her or his personal nursing philosophy. The daily grinding down of caring ability leads to intense distress when a nurse realizes that this fundamental caring ability is dwindling. She or he is no longer the caring person who existed at the beginning of a career, one who basked in a profound sense of pride and satisfaction. No longer being that person becomes intolerable, and some nurses see getting away from the bedside as their only option for preventing mental and emotional collapse.

Tragically, the consequences of compassion fatigue negatively impact not only nurses but also threaten the welfare of humanity as organizations and health care systems struggle mightily to remain intact.

Clearly, the obvious question looks for answers to this devastating exit. A sharp increase in salary, as in hazard pay, would help. Talk of this has occurred, but it has not been widely implemented. Instead of hazard pay, requests have been met with simple thank-yous and, perhaps, a pizza party.

The monetary cost

Clearly, institutions are balking at the notion of increasing nursing salaries. After all, nursing is already a significant component of a hospital budget.

Ironically, as hospitals resist increasing nursing compensation, many are being forced to spend exponentially more by vying for nurses who have chosen to work for a travel nurse agency.

One travel nurse website advertises that a nurse could earn up to $51,000 for a 13-week assignment. This is attractive to nurses who have the flexibility to travel. Obviously, if the nurse earns that, the facility lucky enough to attract that nurse will pay considerably more by paying not only that salary but steep agency fees.

So, the debate within hospital administrations revolves around methods to attract and retain nurses. To this end, a factor that could make a documented difference would be the passage of the Pennsylvania Patient Safety Act (state House Bill 106 and Senate Bill 240).

According to the Pennsylvania State Nurses Association, the proposed legislation “will limit the number of patients a nurse can be assigned, depending on the level of care required. The limits will be set by nurses, which ensures a minimum standard of care that every Pennsylvanian deserves.”

If nurses could be guaranteed a reasonable assignment — a number of patients for whom they could provide the nursing care they believe so deeply in providing — they would be much more likely to stay at the bedside.

How to help

This immediate health care crisis, though, can be eased in one way — and it has been sung from the proverbial hilltops: Get vaccinated. It is exponentially safer than contracting COVID-19 and ending up being that person hovering on the brink of mechanical ventilation.

In a piece published in September on WebMD Health News, Beth Wathen, a pediatric intensive care unit nurse at Children’s Hospital Colorado, sums it up: “It's up to all of us to end this pandemic, and our individual actions can save lives and help ensure the stability of our health care system. Our nurses, our front-line health care workers, need our support right now.”

I want to conclude by sending praise and encouragement to all my former nursing students and their colleagues worldwide — that is, all nurses. I’m seizing every opportunity to let the world know just how adept you are at saving lives that can be saved and doing your best to support those who are dying as they go gently into the night. You are the best. Thank you. Keep the faith. Practice self-care, and please, if at all possible, stay the course.

To everyone else: If you know health care providers, please take the time to thank them by sending a note, text or email. Better yet, send flowers or a gift card for a massage or getaway. We must all pull together because, sooner or later, all of us will need nurses.

And we will want them to be there for us, as they have been for so many throughout this pandemic.

Priscilla Simmons, a registered nurse with a master’s degree in nursing and a doctorate in education, is professor emerita in the Department of Nursing at Eastern Mennonite University.