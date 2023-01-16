The Scribbler recently toured the new Lancaster Medical Heritage Museum. The extensive and comprehensive exhibits are impressive, but the Scribbler’s eyes settled on one long quotation in bold letters stenciled on a wall. It describes doctoring well before computers and complex medical apparatus augmented the profession.

Richard Vaux Raub, a “country doctor”' in Quarryville, died in 1914. A Jan. 8, 1914, obituary in an unnamed Lancaster newspaper went well beyond the basics and described the impact Raub and other doctors had on their communities. Here is part of that obituary.

“His funeral and the manifestations of heartfelt grief and personal loss by the hundreds in attendance strikingly illustrated the simple life of the country doctor and the affectionate relations that exist in the rural district between the man who ministers to their physical wants and the people to whom he ministers.

“The life of a country doctor is sacrifice. His fees are small and his hours are long. No night is too dark, nor no storm too tempestuous for him to brave. He catches sleep as he climbs the steepest hills, and his faithful horse neighs at the stable door to tell him he’s at home. He knows no luxury of office hours, nor specializes on any one disease. He reduces the fractured limb and oft-times soothes the broken heart.

“He responds to the call of the poor and never takes advantage of the well-to-do. In his laborious work, he is seldom seen in a house of worship but in the love of his profession and the nobility of his practice he seems to walk with God. If St. Peter honors a pass, it is when the weary country doctor knocks for admission and begs for rest.”

High praise, indeed.

When the Scribbler’s grandfather was declining rapidly in the autumn of 1966, his doctor visited him at home at least twice. When J. Harold Brubaker died, Dr. Harold E. Stauffer cried. Doc Stauffer, of Bareville, was part of the family, just as Dr. Richard Vaux Raub must have been part of many families.

The new medical museum, at 410 N. Lime St. in Lancaster, is open Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Mount Gretna maps

The Scribbler has long understood that the beginning of Brown Avenue, off Pinch Road in the Chautauqua section of Mount Gretna, Lebanon County, was originally called Chicago Avenue.

What he did not know until looking at maps in “Mount Gretna Through the Decades,” a new publication of the Mount Gretna Area Historical Society, is that the short dog-leg of Brown Avenue that leads in from Pinch remains Chicago Avenue, the present street sign notwithstanding.

Chicago was one of the original streets laid out in Chautauqua in the 1890s. In fact, most of the lots in the Chautauqua and Campmeeting sections of Mount Gretna were laid out in the 1890s. Additions have been slow to arrive, by design.

The primary feature of this new book is a series of maps showing how the borough grew, decade to decade, from 1881 to the present. Anyone who has lived or visited the summer retreat north of Manheim will appreciate viewing changes as they occurred.

Several Mount Gretna histories have been published. Jack Bitner’s “Mt. Gretna: A Coleman Legacy” (1990) is the most thorough.

Get your history from Bitner and your maps (plus a capsule history and period photos) from “Mount Gretna Through the Decades.” The spiral-bound book costs $30 for historical society members and $35 for non-members. To order, visit lanc.news/MtGretna_book.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP |LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler'” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.