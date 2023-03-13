Some observers believe that Conestogas who survived the 1763 massacre in Lancaster — largely by intermingling previously with the Iroquois of New York — have carried on the Conestoga/Susquehannock bloodline into the 21st century. Establishing proof of Conestoga/Susquehannock ancestry, however, has been difficult.

Unknown to the Scribbler until recent days, a group operating in York County and beyond has welcomed nearly 50 members into the “Conestoga-Susquehannock tribe.” According to the rules of membership, all of these people have a documented history.

“Our enrollment criteria are deliberately broad due to the history in Pennsylvania,” writes Michael Mantooth, of Denver, Colorado, on behalf of the tribe. “However, no one without historically documented American Indian ancestry within our homelands will be permitted as a tribal member.”

Many may qualify.

Six Indians who claimed descent from the Conestogas lived with the Oneida tribe in New York in 1845. They initiated legal action to obtain money for the land originally reserved for the Conestogas massacred by the Paxton Rangers in Manor Township in 1763.

They were Chris John Beachtree, Jacob Powlis, David Johnson, Peter Powlis, Chris John and James Chris John. Their descendants would be eligible for enrollment in the Conestoga-Susquehannock tribe.

John Skenandoah is a Susquehannock adoptee, according to the Oneida Indians, and all of his 10,000 descendants are eligible.

Other families that have eligible members include the Davis and Green families of the Welsh Mountains in Lancaster County. The tribe is studying other families that may fit its criteria.

“The myth that there are no documented Natives in Pennsylvania is extremely damaging, and perpetuates the idea that those with no evidence to support their claims are equally valid,” Mantooth says. “It is simply not true. The records are there, but they are very few.”

Mantooth notes that the tribe does not believe that anyone without documentation is a “pretendian,” but rather that those with documentation are “better equipped to protect our interests and sacred sites.”

More information on the Conestoga-Susquehannock tribe can be found at the website.

McMullin Clan Hoolie

Since 1926, the McMullin Clan of Lancaster has held a “feis,” a grand party full of green beer and good cheer, on the Friday preceding St. Patrick’s Day. This year’s party, held at the Elks Club on Friday, was renamed a “hoolie” because of a special Irish song.

The song is “The McMullin Clan Hoolie.” Brian Colgan and his sister, Eileen Colgan Bowling, of the central Pennsylvania-based band, Irishtown Road, wrote the ditty for the McMullin party in 2021.

But COVID-19 killed that party, and last year’s party (except for members of the McMullin family and close friends), so Irishtown Road postponed the “world premiere” of the “McMullin Hoolie” until Friday night’s larger gathering.

“This was a big event for the band,” said James B. McMullin, of Manheim Township, who took over from his father, Albert, who began the feis in his East Petersburg home. “They carry us on their Facebook page.”

The chorus of “The McMullin Clan Hoolie” provides the essence of this song that enlivened the March 10 party and, no doubt, will echo in the minds of many celebrants on St. Paddy’s Day, March 17.

Round St. Patrick's Day they gather,

play and party well and truly,

98 years and that's no blather _

the McMullin clan hoolie.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.