The first mistake was in not locating Lancaster directly along the Conestoga River.

When James Hamilton sold his first Lancaster lots in 1730, wrote the late historian John W.W. Loose, “he did something thought foolish: he laid out his town a mile away from the Conestoga River, with no good waterway within its limits.’ ”

The second mistake was in abusing the Conestoga as a dump, pouring in the city’s sewage, as well as the countryside’s manure runoff, polluting the waterway for decades.

The third mistake was, in effect, creating an institutional district on bluffs high above the river on the eastern edge of town. That area might have been a lovely residential area or park. Instead, Lancaster County government constructed a hospital and an extensive complex to care for the poor.

The fourth mistake was in bulldozing an expansive space in the woods below those bluffs and on the other side of the river to accommodate an oversized county jail for juvenile offenders.

The fifth mistake may well be the county’s recently announced plan to construct a massive new prison for adults inside another of the Conestoga’s horseshoe loops a little more than a mile directly south of Penn Square.

That new construction may undercut any expansion of efforts to develop the river as a recreational resource in metropolitan Lancaster.

This newspaper described the proposed prison site as “a 75-acre farm surrounded on three sides by a horseshoe bend in the Conestoga” and on the fourth side by Greenwood Cemetery.

This is an accurate but incomplete description. The farm is virtually surrounded by woodland on both banks of the recessed river.

On the north, Greenwood’s property extends down to the Conestoga, which divides the cemetery from Lancaster County Central Park. On the south, the river divides the farm from Meadia Heights Country Club. To the west, homes along and near Route 222 consume a narrow swath between the river and Buchmiller County Park.

So the proposed prison would be constructed on a farm inside an almost fully wooded area — a place where a riverside path might one day add another, more rugged section to the Conestoga Greenway Trail and other trails in Central and Buchmiller parks.

Whether such a trail would be feasible, the Scribbler has a modest proposal to ameliorate the damage that constructing a new prison, complete with dozens of parking spaces, would inflict on that area.

Why not landscape the place?

A precedent exists. The current prison grounds were beautifully landscaped for decades. This project began with the erection of the building in the early 1850s and continued until the 1960s when most of the trees and all walkways were cleared to make way for a parking lot.

The trees and shrubs and winding paths helped shield nearby residents from the imposing prison and almost seemed like an extension of adjoining Reservoir Park.

The Scribbler sees little prospect that contemporary prison builders would do much more than create another alien mass of concrete and asphalt inside a river loop. It’s cheaper and easier that way.

But ignoring the environment also has a cost.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP | LancasterOnline staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.