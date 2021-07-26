The Scribblers recently climbed Turkey Hill to enjoy the spectacular panorama of the Susquehanna River. We have been up there dozens of times. This hike commemorated the trail’s 30th anniversary.

Mrs. Scribbler’s 8-year-long effort to create a trail to the top of Turkey Hill came to fruition in 1991. Today hundreds of hikers climb the Lancaster County Conservancy-managed trail each week.

The Lancaster County Solid Waste Authority built an observation deck at the Turkey Hill overlook in 2011. The Scribbler took time on this hike to read every word of two informational signs. He spotted a discrepancy.

The main sign says the view “still echoes the land and water geography” surveyed and painted by Benjamin Henry Latrobe in 1801. The other sign, which discusses the two energy-producing windmills atop the hill, says the view of the river is “remarkably similar”' to what Latrobe saw 220 years ago.

So is the current view an “echo” or “remarkably similar”?

Latrobe's records clearly indicate that the scene, particularly the river itself, is but an echo. The overall view may seem similar, but certainly not “remarkably similar.” The details have been remarkably altered since 1801.

Pennsylvania and the Susquehanna Canal Co. paid Latrobe, later a nationally known architect, to survey the lower Susquehanna and eliminate obstacles to navigation. Latrobe made a detailed map, took notes, and sketched and painted scenery.

Under Latrobe’s direction, a crew of workers blasted away at rock impediments, including a pile at the base of Turkey Hill. This was more than a century before the further demolition of the hill’s base that allowed the Low Grade Railroad to sweep around the obstacle.

In a letter to his wife, Latrobe described the river from Columbia to Havre de Grace, Maryland, as “savage” and “beautiful.” The Susquehanna remains beautiful. Savage? Not at all.

In 1801, the Susquehanna was wild, rocky and a hard ride for rafts carrying merchandise downstream in the high flows of spring. In low water, the river was impassable.

Latrobe described and sketched multiple sets of falls, including water running over a crystalline ridge that spanned the river from Turkey Hill to the York County side. His crew destroyed the portion close to Turkey Hill.

In the end, none of Latrobe’s work on the river mattered. The most obvious change since 1801 is the ponding of the river behind hydroelectric dams. Ninety years ago, Safe Harbor Dam created Lake Clarke, which covers rocks from the dam upstream, well beyond Turkey Hill. The wild river was and remains tamed.

The second change is almost as clear: ponded water and shifting sediments have radically changed islands in the stream. Latrobe sketched islands throughout the Susquehanna north of Turkey Hill. Today, all islands are off Washington Boro.

The river hills remain much the same, with the exception of Turkey Hill itself, which is rising with Lancaster County's solid waste. The view from up there, however, has been substantially altered by development on the York County side.

Stephen Lintner, a physical geographer, in the early 1980s studied the section of the river Latrobe surveyed. He concluded that “the details of the contemporary landscape in the study area, the engineering structures, the islands and the floodplains are man-made.”

The view from Turkey Hill is not “remarkably similar” to what Latrobe documented. Human use and abuse have made the Susquehanna and its floodplain an echo of what they once were.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.