When I am asked about the multiple identities that make up who I am, being a mother is one of them. It is at the core of who I am and undoubtedly the greatest title I have ever held.

I have been able to witness motherhood from different spectrums — from being a foster care child, to being adopted into a loving household. I witnessed motherhood at its best growing up, as I would argue that I indeed have the best mother. She never missed a beat. She prayed for me, and her world revolved around being an attentive, kind and loving mother. Looking back at my childhood, and how seamless my mother made it look, added to the internal pressure I felt to be a perfect mother.

When I was 16, I birthed my first child. I was filled with shame, guilt and embarrassment that didn’t allow me to embrace the life I created right away. Nothing about being a teen mom was glamorous. I was stared at, removed from various activities in the church I attended, and told that I would need to pivot my life because college would be too much for me as a teen mother. At that time, I resented being a mother. All I could think about was how I no longer belonged in this world — a world that is clearly not welcoming to teen mothers. I was a robot mother for four months, weeping in the shower and smiling everywhere else. It was my mother who saw through the mask I had up. She was relentless in pouring words of encouragement into me — affirming who I am as a person and who I am as a mother.

Over time, I was able to see more of my true self and more of my child. My daughter was at birth — and always will be — one of the best things that has ever happened to me. She is gorgeous on the inside and the outside. She is shy yet fierce, humble yet grounded, and the most remarkable Black woman I know. She made me a mother.

Fast-forward to today. I am now a mother to four beautiful, life-giving, joyful Black children. Every day is a juggling act because I am more than a mother. I am their alarm clock, their chef, their hairdresser, their nurse and their mediator. I am who they place all their trust in to keep them safe and to be there day in and day out.

In the middle of the night when my son is wheezing, I am the one who gives him his breathing treatments and reassures him that everything will be alright. When my other son is full of energy, I am there to help him learn ways to release his energy without making him feel like he needs to shut down. When my daughter is struggling to make friends, I sit and play Barbies with her, reminding her that playing with her is one of the best experiences anyone could ever have. When my oldest daughter is getting accepted into colleges, I am her biggest fan, cheering her on and reminding her that she is meant for greatness.

In a world that is not built at every turn to see Black people for who they are, raising Black children has heightened my urgency to remind them constantly of who they are. Powerful. Intelligent. Necessary. Capable. Beautiful. Black kings and queens. Destined for greatness, simply because of who they are.

I would be remiss if I did not mention that I am a single mother. Ending my marriage and becoming a single mother was a decision I made so I could care more for myself, so I could care more for our children. It was a tough decision, because again, our world is not structured for single mothers. Being a single mother is next-level motherhood, because your children are always completely dependent on only you. But being a single mother has its benefits. I catch each glimpse of their happiness firsthand. I know everything about them first. I am their sounding board, and who they go to first to confide in.

I have not always had it together as a mother, as an employee, as a board member, as a friend, as a sister, as a cousin, as a neighbor. I have failed several times, because I overextended myself, I wasn’t skilled enough or, quite frankly, I hit rock bottom, uncertain whether my existence was worth it. Depression has sometimes gotten the best of me. To this day, I sometimes find myself weeping in the shower. I get overwhelmed, and honestly, as I write this, I would tell you I’m great but I am exhausted. Thinking about how I am not giving my children enough — enough time, enough love, enough patience, enough knowledge, enough travel, enough of me. Looking back at the 18 years that I have been a mother, I have had some extreme highs as a mother, some mediums and some extreme lows.

Recently, I have been intentional about taking better care of myself, protecting my peace and setting boundaries. I have learned that to keep going as a mother, I have to recharge and do things that make me happy. I travel, I roller skate often, I laugh a lot with my friends, and I spend time with my family. I also take care of my soul. I protect the energy that is around me and have learned to exit spaces and situations that do not make my soul feel at peace. This has been hard, but it has made me a better mother.

There is no perfect formula to being a mother. I see the joy my children have, and I know I need to help to maintain it. I don’t want them to change. I want them to remember me as being a mother who loved them relentlessly, gave what I could freely, enabled them to be free to be who they wanted to be, and happy. Through it all, I would not want to be anything other than a mother.

Jasmyne King is director of the Center for Racial and Gender Equity at YWCA Lancaster. She is a graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School and Millersville University. With a background in communications and public relations, she works for social justice and leans on the words of Audre Lorde: “I am not free while any woman is unfree, even when her shackles are very different from my own.”