As a teenager, Brandon Bernard of Texas fell in with the wrong crowd, and at 18, he was an accomplice in the murder of two youth ministers, Todd and Stacie Bagley. Brandon’s age made him eligible for the death penalty, and he remained in a 6-by-8-foot cell on death row for some 20 years, praying, crocheting and playing guitar, according to a website set up by his defense team.

The federal prosecutor who put him on death row and five of the nine surviving jurors who voted for his death sentence argued against his execution before it took place. But Bernard was executed by the federal government Dec. 10, 2020. He never got to hug his daughters.

The United States is the richest and most powerful country in the world. Japan and the U.S. are the only two nations in the Group of Seven advanced nations that maintain capital punishment, according to NBC News. Coincidence? Not at all. The correlation is blatant. As our wealth and our corporate greed accelerate, so does the casual commodification of human life. If we proclaim to be a civilized society and excoriate the murder of human beings, yet we murder the murderer, then we don’t see those who have committed crimes as human, and we therefore consider them disposable. We sacrifice compassion and morals and truth for profit.

Bernard, a kind and remorseful man who was not a threat to anyone, did not only deserve to survive. He deserved to be released from prison. His murder makes a strong case for prison abolition, because incarceration doesn’t work.

Seventy-seven percent of released inmates are arrested for a new crime within five years, according to a U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics 2014 report. According to the American Action Forum, approximately half of the 2.2 million Americans currently in prison are in for nonviolent drug offenses or inability to pay fines and debts, or they’re being held pre-trial because they can’t afford to pay bail, indicating our criminalization of poverty and addiction.

“Of people in prison for drug offenses, nearly 80 percent in federal prison and 60 percent in state prisons are Black or Latino, despite historical data showing that, on average, Whites are just as, if not more, likely to use illicit drugs,” an American Action Forum report states.

More than 12,000 prisoners serving life sentences were convicted of their crimes as minors, The Sentencing Project reports. Most incarcerated women have suffered physical or sexual abuse. Laws that target the homeless, such as bans on sleeping in public or begging, have resulted in the arrest of over a quarter of homeless individuals. And according to the Brookings Institution, only 13% of men in prison made more than $15,000 a year.

That last statistic is particularly telling. It suggests that people generally don’t want to commit crime. In fact, research demonstrates that people tend to age out of criminal behavior. But extreme poverty, which disproportionately affects people of color, propels its victims — especially those under 25 whose brains are still developing — into desperation, which leads to crime, because those on the margins of society have nothing to lose.

So how do we make prisons a thing of the past? Baby-step reforms are not the answer. We need a massive overhaul of our vicious capitalist system. First, we need to federally legalize marijuana and decriminalize hard drugs, adopting a system like Oregon’s in which drug treatment is emphasized over incarceration. Then, we need to redirect the average $31,000-per-year it costs to keep an inmate in prison to social programs. By defunding the Pentagon and the police, and imposing a 70% tax rate on the richest Americans, as well as an estate tax on the wealthiest 0.1%, we could fund universal free health care, including mental health services, finance free college and trade school education, and raise the federal minimum wage to $24 an hour, which is what it would be if it had kept pace with inflation and productivity over the past 60 years.

Ensuring everyone’s basic needs are met would drastically reduce crime. And holding the richest Americans accountable through these measures will help extinguish white-collar crime as well.

But even with these radical transformations, crime could persist. Those few who perpetrate it should be sent to rehabilitation facilities, where they can receive therapy, addiction treatment and job training that will help them become productive members of society.

It’s absolutely possible to create an equitable and safe society without incarceration. As Americans, one of our most cherished ideals is that everyone has the capacity to grow and change, so why not extend this faith in human development to those in prison? If we eradicate prisons and invest in progressive economic changes, we can create an America where every human being is treated as a human being, deserving of prosperity, care, justice and kindness.

Frances Brogan is in 10th grade and co-editor in chief of Vidette, McCaskey High’s student newspaper.