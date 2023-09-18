Leona Baker and members of the Historical Society of Salisbury Township have published “How They Learned Their ABC’s,” an account of one-room public schools in Salisbury Township and Gap.

The 397-page book provides information and photos on schools, teachers and students. The Scribbler will feature the most sensational entry.

Following Pennsylvania's Free School Act of 1834, all children, regardless of financial status, were entitled to an education. Citizens with means paid school taxes. These taxes included money to pay for the education of children whose families did not pay taxes.

The tax-free children were called “poor scholars.”

“Despised by the wealthy and shunned by the poor, maltreated by the teachers and often mishandled by their peers, these children did not take well to the program,” according to the text.

Everyone knew who these children were because townships named them in a “Poor School Children Index.” Index entries included the name of each child and where they were sent to school. They often were placed outside their home area.

The book lists names of “poor scholars” from Salisbury Township. Among them are four Buzzards — Jacob (who received free schooling at Lancaster Home from 1856 to 1867), Isaac (Paradise, 1854-1867), Joseph (Lancaster, 1861-1873) and Mary (“for housework,” 1862-1871).

Jacob, Isaac and Joe Buzzard were among seven brothers of a Welsh Mountain crime family who plagued the area from the end of the 19th century well into the beginning of the 20th. Mary was one of two sisters who maintained a lower profile.

Most of the Buzzard brothers spent most of their adult lives stealing horses, chickens and more valuable items. Several spent much of their lives in prison.

But consider this background, which is not in the book: The father of the nine Buzzards in that generation was killed in the Civil War. The mother, convicted of robbing a neighbor, was imprisoned.

So the Buzzard children grew up without parental guidance in a poor neighborhood with few resources. They were stigmatized practically from birth and harassed because they received free schooling.

Their upbringing does not excuse members of the Buzzard gang from the way they chose to live their lives, but being labeled “poor scholars” surely did not lay the groundwork for successful careers.

Copies of “How They Learned Their ABC’s” are $46, postage included, payable to The Historical Society of Salisbury Township, P. O. 173, Gap, Pa. 17527.

The Gingrich wagon

In 1913, the city of Erie celebrated the centennial of the War of 1812’s Battle of Lake Erie by, among other things, sponsoring the reenactment of the journey of a Conestoga wagon carrying gun powder from Wilmington, Delaware, to Erie before the battle.

Amos Gingrich, who operated a stable and later an automobile garage in Lancaster city, provided the wagon.

Because the Gingrich wagon was so historically accurate and intact and because it was used in various parades between 1912 and 1932, it was a “de facto mascot of Lancaster County.''

So write Eric Conner and John Geist in an article on the Gingrich wagon in the current issue of The Journal of Lancaster County's Historical Society.

Besides detailing the travel of the wagon from the Dupont Company in Wilmington in early June 1913 to Erie in early July, the authors discuss other pageants and parades that featured the wagon, including a role in Lancaster County’s bicentennial in 1929.

The well-traveled wagon is displayed at Landis Valley Village & Farm Museum.

Jack Brubaker, retired from the LNP staff, writes “The Scribbler” column every Sunday. He welcomes comments and contributions at scribblerlnp@gmail.com.