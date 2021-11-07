It is now obvious: Joe Biden won the Democratic nomination but Bernie Sanders won the presidential election.

A major lie: At the Jan. 20 inauguration, Biden emphasized “unity, not division.”

Consider this, from an article published last month by The New York Times: “Even after (Biden) vanquished Senator Sanders in the Democratic primary, (Biden) brought the liberal icon’s ardent supporters into the fold by embracing much of the senator’s platform even as he ran on unifying the country.”

The article continued: “When moderate Democrats came to call, (Biden) used the tones of centrism to assure them of his conciliatory bona fides.” But when he had to choose sides, Biden “effectively chose the left.”

Now we face a totally divided Congress, fighting over trillions of dollars in spending proposed by Sanders, meant to advance Biden’s “Build Back Better” agenda.

Originally proposed as a $6 trillion plan that was enthusiastically embraced by the socialist wing of the Democratic Party, the number has been whittled to $1.75 trillion, thanks to centrist Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

Biden and the socialists in his party actually claim that the true cost of the legislation will be zero. Trillions in direct program costs will be created but somehow at no cost to Americans. This is an entirely new concept. Most literate Americans understand that, at least until now, the costs of new government programs must be paid for via fees, taxes or borrowing. This new concept is astonishing. Free! Zero! Tell me more.

Alas, it is another lie. Biden and the Democrats say their plan will be paid for by corporations that no longer will be able to avoid paying their fair share. Unless a body such as the World Bank is prepared to underwrite the Democrats’ dream legislation, Sanders intends to impose taxes on American businesses, which will pass the costs on to customers. So much for “free.”

One more lie: The socialists in the Democratic Party claim that everything they want to spend our money on is supported by the public. But last week’s elections suggest that Americans across the country aren’t enthusiastic about the Biden — or the Sanders — agenda. Furthermore, a 50-50 split in the U.S. Senate and a three-vote margin in the U.S. House of Representatives cannot be regarded as a mandate. In fact, if we count Manchin and fellow moderate Democrat Kyrsten Sinema, the U.S. Senate seems to reject Sanders’ plan by a 52-48 margin.

Of course, people would like free things. Ask a bunch of third graders, “Would you like a free ice cream party every afternoon at school? Wow, you bet! Hooray!” You do not need to conduct a formal survey; virtually every potential beneficiary of paid family leave, child care subsidies, less expensive health care, is going to enthusiastically approve of those benefits. That is, until they learn that they will actually pay for it eventually in consumer prices or as our already bloated national debt grows. The national debt is already a significant burden for our grandchildren and their progeny.

The deceit is found in the disconnect between the Democrats’ expansive taxing plan and the reality of the American economy. The Democrats are trying to destroy wealth by taxing it away and creating a massive redistribution program. The destruction of American wealth undermines, and will eventually destroy, the backbone of investment and financial support for our nation’s industries and small businesses. It is clear: The Sanders plan is deadly to small businesses, as well as major industries like the fossil fuel industry.

Increasing taxes on businesses directly impacts the “little gal and guy.” Pension plans and individual retirement accounts will lose value. If this is the Democrats’ goal, they have proposed a perfect plan.

The most destructive deceit is in the overtaking of personal and family responsibility. The proposed legislation downplays employment by making the avoidance of work more attractive and financially possible. Remember, only employment income provides the potential of creating wealth. Government payments do not create individual wealth. A permanent and federally supported underclass will be the result.

In addition, family structure, as we know it, will be torn apart. The family role of fathers in providing financial and parenting support is completely disregarded. Our own national history proves this outcome. President Lyndon B. Johnson’s War on Poverty, launched in the mid-1960s, began the process of expanding the proportion of families headed by a single parent, almost always a mother. According to the Pew Research Center, the “share of U.S. children living with an unmarried parent has more than doubled since 1968, jumping from 13% to 32% in 2017.” The assault on the family continues.

Lies and deceit undermine our democracy by supporting unwanted and destructive social change, and by causing a national financial disaster. “Build Back Better” is dangerous to our freedom and dangerous to America.

Stuart Wesbury, a professor emeritus in Arizona State University’s School of Health Administration and Policy, is a resident of Willow Street. He has a Ph.D. in economics and business administration. He is a former community member of the LNP | LancasterOnline Editorial Board.