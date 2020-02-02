Well, January has come and gone, and we are told that 80% of New Year’s resolutions are broken by mid-January.
As I near my seventh decade of life, there is one resolution I have made recently that I am set on keeping. Recognizing the life phase I am in now and my propensity to rush through day-to-day activities, I am often in a hurry and far less patient with others who are not.
Patience has become a rare commodity today. Planning and thinking ahead, saving carefully, and doing our part in all situations takes patience. Waiting for something in our lives to be provided is something many of us are not very good at doing, especially when there appear to be so many shortcuts promising faster satisfaction of our wants, which often are disguised or rationalized as needs.
There are many examples of patience in the Bible.
As a young person, Joseph dreamed he would someday be a great leader. His brothers sold him into slavery, then he was falsely accused and imprisoned only to find himself forgotten for years by those he had helped. Only having endured these experiences was he rewarded with the second-highest position in Egypt, ultimately becoming the instrument to meet the needs of his entire family.
Abraham waited 25 years after receiving God’s promise of offspring before he was given his son, Isaac.
The life of Moses is a series of 40-year periods. Forty years of preparation in Egypt followed by his flight from Egypt after killing an Egyptian. Another 40 years in the desert caring for sheep, and then finally 40 years of being the leader of the Hebrew people and guiding them into the promised land.
Patience of this kind is in rare supply today. I am praying that as I mature, this kind of patience will increasingly mark my life.
Patience is a strong testimony that God can use to reach other people with his amazing grace and love. It can be a powerful witness when people live out their belief every day even in the seemingly inconsequential things of life.
The Bible describes patience with a variety of words and phrases that include long-suffering, gentleness, endurance, perseverance, anticipation and cheerful hope. Today’s culture and political rhetoric do not seem to value words like patience. We prize the word “now” — and “yesterday” is even better when it comes to realizing our plans.
The verse 2 Peter 3:9 says it like this: “The Lord is not slow to fulfill his promise as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing that any should perish, but that all should reach repentance.”
Perpetua, a married noblewoman, was among five Christians imprisoned in North Africa for their faith at the turn of the third century. Her father was a very prominent person from a well-connected family. He pleaded with her to renounce her faith, but she refused. The five were led to the arena and thrown to wild animals; all except 22-year-old Perpetua were killed. Attacked viciously, she was removed from the arena and beheaded by a soldier to the cheers of the crowd.
Perpetua’s example of perseverance prompts questions of our patience today: Do I persistently commit to the things in which I truly believe, or do I lose patience and give up on people who are different from me or what I am pursuing in life? These are significant questions in a day when consistent commitment and patient perseverance are not highly valued.
How thankful we can be with a new year ahead and all the opportunities it will present to show that God is patient and kind and long-suffering in his love and mercy. My prayer and desire for myself is to practice the grace of God and be patient with those people I daily encounter. At my age, I need patience more every day.
Peter W. Teague is president emeritus of Lancaster Bible College. Email: pteague@lbc.edu.