The Bible’s words
are a lifeline for all
My father-in-law was a devout, Christian man of faith. He lived out his life in a quiet, patient, humble and gentle way.
He enjoyed serving God, pastoring the same church for 54 years. He also worked as a plumber to help keep his family of six children and one foster daughter.
My husband’s father, who turned 100 years old in January, slowly lost his eyesight over the last decade. We knew him to memorize Bible verses and, in blindness, he could quote a verse for every letter of the alphabet — except “x” — and would do so for whoever would listen. In preparation for heaven, as he was cramming for his finals, he asked us to read him Scriptures and pray with him. We also sang his favorite hymns together. He loved God and often told us he was ready to meet him.
My father-in-law’s body required no medications except drops for his blind eyes. But then pneumonia weakened his body and God called him to heaven May 20. He lived 100 faithful years of serving God and family while totally relying on him as Lord of his life. Now his blind eyes can see, and his body is healthy again.
We miss the patriarch of the Fisher family, the man who prayed for each family member, as he told us, “several times a day.” What a loss for all of us but what a legacy he left behind for us to follow. We are forever grateful. How he lived is how he died: a peaceful, faithful man who followed and obeyed God and continued praying and studying the Bible until he was called to his heavenly home.
Are you cramming for your finals? Are you hungry for God’s holy words to change your life? Don’t fill up on junk food of empty reading. If your understanding of God is the same through life, your spiritual journey is stunted from getting to know him. Instead, consume the nutritional rich provision of the bread of life; God’s word is still the No. 1 bestseller.
The Bible is ageless, written over a 1,500-year time span by about 40 God-inspired writers. They wrote 66 books, all blended miraculously with a divine consistency and protected through the ages. Five years ago, The Harris Poll reported that the Bible remained America’s favorite book. With more than an estimated 5 billion copies sold and distributed worldwide, it is considered the most beloved sacred work.
The Bible is known as the inerrant word of God, a shining light, a teacher, an inspiration, filled with prophecies, a book of wisdom, promises and hope — a guide for life with eternal significance. “For the word of God is living and active and sharper than any two-edged sword. It penetrates the soul and spirit and judges the thoughts and attitudes of the heart,’’ according to Hebrews 4:12.
And as Exodus 3:14 says, “The truth of God’s word is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow.”
Because I wanted to dig more deeply into God’s word, I started a women’s nondenominational, community Bible study in our area 43 years ago. The Change of Pace Bible study is still going strong. Many of us enjoy learning more about the sovereignty of God’s grace in our own lives and, in turn, grow spiritually together and find peace in handling life’s circumstances.
God’s word promises us that our time is well invested when by faith — “whoever would draw near to God must believe he exists and that he rewards those who seek him” (Hebrews 11:6).
Our reward is learning to know him personally. We have a soul for which we are accountable to him. How well we cultivate our spiritual soul will determine where we will spend eternity.
“Seek the Kingdom of God first and his righteousness and all these things shall be added unto you” (Matthew 6:33).
We are never too old to study as students of God’s word, cramming for our finals, with our results in heaven, because, as Psalm 116:15 reminds us, “precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.’’
Dona Fisher is honorary chairwoman of Lancaster County National Day of Prayer, vice president of Friendship Foundation Inc. and an LNP correspondent. Email her at dfisher@friendshipfoundation.org. For more information about Change of Pace, email copcbiblestudies.org.