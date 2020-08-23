Our first pass at securing suffrage for women left out a lot of women, but truth be told, so did our second pass.

The ratification of the 19th Amendment removed the barrier of the uterus, but no other barriers. It maintained, intentionally, many hurdles that prevented recently freed enslaved people, naturalized citizens, incarcerated people and nonwhite women from casting a ballot. It denied representation at every level of government to the people whose labor, mostly unpaid, kept the nation afloat.

This was no accident: The movement for women’s suffrage was messy and struggled to extend the calls for citizenship and suffrage beyond white women. While the same activists often fought together for slavery abolition and women’s suffrage, white supremacy proved a beast with many heads in newly admitted states and the deep South.

The Civil Rights Act of 1965 removed the barriers of poll taxes, literacy tests, financial tests and other barriers to the polls for nonwhite voters of all genders. After years of relentless protesting and marching and preaching led by young people across America, President Lyndon B. Johnson at long last signed the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act into law.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently gutted much of the Voting Rights Act so that states could return to some well-rehearsed tactics of voter suppression, including closing precincts by the hundreds and tightening voter ID laws.

But at the time, that sweeping legislation opened ballot access to more than half a million Black people in the deep South, leading to more than 400 new Black elected officials within two years of the bill’s passage.

Today, the challenge we face is one of will. If we want every American to vote — if we really believe that our nation is better when more people get to cast ballots for their representatives — then we must remove every last barrier to the polls by bringing the polls to the people.

Without universal mail-in voting, and without a robust and fully funded Postal Service, the right to vote is granted only to those healthy enough and wealthy enough to physically visit their polling place and wait as long as six hours to cast a ballot.

I think of my friends working grueling shifts at Giant, fending off mask-noncompliant customers, and how visiting the polls is the absolute last thing on their minds after a long day at work.

I think of my friends stuck at home from college who have registered to vote in precincts they cannot visit without a car, a full tank of gas and a full paid day off.

I think of my grandma, whose age puts her at risk for contracting COVID-19 and whose bad knees make long lines an insurmountable barrier.

I think of my friends who are working from home with small children, playing both learning coach and full-time employee with no break in sight.

I think of friends who have spent time incarcerated and who cannot vote until all their fines are paid off, an incredibly difficult task when employers are skeptical of hiring people who have been tagged with criminal records.

I think of my friends whose first language is not English and may have trouble asking questions about their ballots to poll workers who do not know their mother tongue.

I think of my transgender friends who are nervous about going to the polls and being turned away because a poll worker may not recognize that their gender presentation does not match their assigned gender and may deny them a ballot in the name of “voter fraud.”

Even if we weren’t in the middle of a pandemic, the ballot remains inaccessible still to thousands of women. The great news is that we have a solution: the no-excuse mail-in ballot. Five states already have enacted a mail-in-ballot-only strategy. Pennsylvania has expanded mail-in voting so that registered voters do not need to provide an excuse (as with absentee voting), and postage is prepaid, removing yet another barrier.

And yet, President Donald Trump continues to undermine a tried-and-true system that will take us one step closer to achieving universal suffrage. He sows distrust, seeks to gut the U.S. Postal Service and pushes baseless conspiracy theories.

The math is simple: When more marginalized people can vote, more champions of marginalized people will be elected. And that’s bad news for a lot of politicians.

As we approach a historic election, the battle for universal suffrage continues. To realize the dream where every citizen can vote safely, securely and easily, we must fortify our mail-in voting system.

Savannah Thorpe is a progressive political operative in Lancaster.